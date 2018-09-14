Menu
BIKES AND BUBS: Mick Daly and Ron Harding with Megan Bale, Olivia Hancock, Robin Berthelsen and Bella Bates with some of the prizes donated for next week's charity ride. Mike Richards GLA160818RIDE
News

Why these boxers are calling for bikers to rev their engines

Gregory Bray
by
14th Sep 2018 1:10 PM

BOXING coach Mick Daly√ knows a thing or two about fighting, which is why he's raising money to help two little girls in the fight of their lives.

He is putting out a call to Gladstone's motorcyclists to join him and his team for a ride next Saturday, 22 September.

"Anyone with a motorcycle who likes riding, even if it's a scooter, can come along," Mr Daly said.

After the ride there will be a BBQ with live music at the gym and exhibition boxing matches during the evening.

Mr Daly added that the highlight of the night is the best kept secret in town.

"We're holding a charity boxing match between two prominent Gladstone Gladiators," he said.

Fortunately, they won't be fighting for their lives, just a very good cause.

See tomorrow's Observer for the full story

