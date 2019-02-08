Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Glen's Jason Seng plays a cut shot against Frenchville.
The Glen's Jason Seng plays a cut shot against Frenchville. Matt Taylor GLA020219CRIC
Cricket

Big games for The Glen as spot for final loom

NICK KOSSATCH
by
8th Feb 2019 12:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: It's the ideal preparation for The Glen and a likely grand final qualifier.

The Glen face Gracemere at Sun Valley Oval tomorrow at 10pm in the penultimate round of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge.

With top-placed Frenchville all but assured of a spot in the decider on February 24, The Glen and Gracemere will fight for the other grand final position.

BITS and Rockhampton Brothers are too far back for finals contention.

The two teams meet tomorrow also at 10am at BITS Oval and BITS will be keen for a second straight win after it upset Gracemere three weeks ago.

Follow the results on the MyCricket website.

More Stories

bits cricket club cricket central queensland cricket queensland gladstone cricket incorporated gracemere cricket club rockhampton brothers cricket club the glen cricket club
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Absolute bedlam': Concerns about road safety at Toolooa SHS

    premium_icon 'Absolute bedlam': Concerns about road safety at Toolooa SHS

    News 'Kids are walking across the road, cars are getting impatient - it's very unsafe for the students.'

    One court appeal dealt with, another legal stoush starts

    premium_icon One court appeal dealt with, another legal stoush starts

    News Gladstone terminal company's latest court challenge.

    Fears over coral health in latest Harbour report card

    premium_icon Fears over coral health in latest Harbour report card

    News Below average results for coral, seagrass and mud crabs in 2018.

    State govt to fund probe into JM Kelly builder collapse

    premium_icon State govt to fund probe into JM Kelly builder collapse

    News THE State Government will fund a public court examination into the collapse of JM...

    • 8th Feb 2019 12:07 PM