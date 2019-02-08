Big games for The Glen as spot for final loom

CRICKET: It's the ideal preparation for The Glen and a likely grand final qualifier.

The Glen face Gracemere at Sun Valley Oval tomorrow at 10pm in the penultimate round of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge.

With top-placed Frenchville all but assured of a spot in the decider on February 24, The Glen and Gracemere will fight for the other grand final position.

BITS and Rockhampton Brothers are too far back for finals contention.

The two teams meet tomorrow also at 10am at BITS Oval and BITS will be keen for a second straight win after it upset Gracemere three weeks ago.

Follow the results on the MyCricket website.