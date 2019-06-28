Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brendan Clarke will be a big key for Saints.
Brendan Clarke will be a big key for Saints. Nick Kossatch GLA060419BITS
AFL

Big games down the stretch in AFL Capricornia competition

NICK KOSSATCH
by
28th Jun 2019 2:35 PM | Updated: 2:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIE RULES: BITS Saints and Rockhampton Panthers are in a dogfight for the double-chance second spot on the ladder.

The winner of tomorrow afternoon's clash will go a long way to earn two cracks for a spot in the AFL Capricornia grand final, most likely (well most certainly!) against Yeppoon Swans.

Tomorrow's 3.30pm match at BITS Oval promises to go down to the wire.

A win for the Saints will see them even on points with Panthers in equal second place.

Panthers will claim the box seat if it wins today's game because it will effectively two-games clear due to its superior percentage.

BITS percentage is 126.32 while Rocky Panthers is 134.13.

Following a three-week break, the Saints then travel to meet undefeated Swans while Panthers should cement second spot with a win against lowly Glenmore Bulls on July 20.

Bill Robertson Toyota Gladstone Suns have the chance to climb off the bottom of the ladder if they beat Bulls at Clinton tomorrow at 3.30pm.

THE RUN HOME

R12: Brothers v Suns; Panthers v Glenmore; Yeppoon v BITS

R13: Suns v Yeppoon; Glenmore v BITS; Panthers v Brothers

R14: BITS v Brothers; Panthers v Suns; Glenmore v Yeppoon

R15: Brothers v Glenmore; Yeppoon v Panthers; BITS v Suns

More Stories

afl2019 afl capricornia bits saints football club glenmore bulls rockhampton kangaroos rockhampton panthers yeppoon swans
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Streets hit by thieves in Gladstone this week

    premium_icon REVEALED: Streets hit by thieves in Gladstone this week

    News Find out which suburbs were hit this week by thieves.

    Shock jock Jones' message to PM on detained Bilo family

    premium_icon Shock jock Jones' message to PM on detained Bilo family

    News Radio star pleads for Biloela family's release.

    Readers react to mobile phone ban in Gladstone schools

    premium_icon Readers react to mobile phone ban in Gladstone schools

    News Queensland has ruled out following Victoria's lead

    Phone ban in schools only a short-term solution

    premium_icon Phone ban in schools only a short-term solution

    Opinion 'A blanket ban is a Band-aid solution to a bigger problem'