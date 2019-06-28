Big games down the stretch in AFL Capricornia competition

Brendan Clarke will be a big key for Saints.

AUSSIE RULES: BITS Saints and Rockhampton Panthers are in a dogfight for the double-chance second spot on the ladder.

The winner of tomorrow afternoon's clash will go a long way to earn two cracks for a spot in the AFL Capricornia grand final, most likely (well most certainly!) against Yeppoon Swans.

Tomorrow's 3.30pm match at BITS Oval promises to go down to the wire.

A win for the Saints will see them even on points with Panthers in equal second place.

Panthers will claim the box seat if it wins today's game because it will effectively two-games clear due to its superior percentage.

BITS percentage is 126.32 while Rocky Panthers is 134.13.

Following a three-week break, the Saints then travel to meet undefeated Swans while Panthers should cement second spot with a win against lowly Glenmore Bulls on July 20.

Bill Robertson Toyota Gladstone Suns have the chance to climb off the bottom of the ladder if they beat Bulls at Clinton tomorrow at 3.30pm.

THE RUN HOME

R12: Brothers v Suns; Panthers v Glenmore; Yeppoon v BITS

R13: Suns v Yeppoon; Glenmore v BITS; Panthers v Brothers

R14: BITS v Brothers; Panthers v Suns; Glenmore v Yeppoon

R15: Brothers v Glenmore; Yeppoon v Panthers; BITS v Suns