34°
News

'Big gamble': Calliope bachelor is looking for love

Emily Pidgeon
| 6th Mar 2017 10:18 AM
Bachelor and single dad Warren Delaware is new to town and is looking for love and companionship.
Bachelor and single dad Warren Delaware is new to town and is looking for love and companionship. Paul Braven

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN THE modern age of dating, many single people take to social media to try their luck at love.

But for some, an advertisement in the paper is hoped to do the trick.

Bachelor Warren Delaware is looking for love and has used advertisements in the newspaper in the past to put the call out for romance.

"I'm not a pub person so I don't mingle and find people at pubs,” he said.

"I've done the internet thing but it's a big gamble.”

Bachelor and single dad Warren Delaware is new to town and is looking for love and companionship.
Bachelor and single dad Warren Delaware is new to town and is looking for love and companionship. Paul Braven

In the last two years, Mr Delaware said he had spent between $300 and $500 on trying to find love and had started to give up.

"My daughter said she wants a mother figure so I put an ad in the paper and we'll see how we go,” he said.

Having met his daughter's mother through putting an ad in the paper more than 13-years-ago, Mr Delaware said he had 67 phone calls in two days back then, but has had no response this time, after putting an ad in The Observer last week.

New to town, Mr Delaware moved from the Sunshine Coast to Calliope with his 13-year-old daughter for a change of scenery.

"We moved up here to start a new life but how can I start a new life when I don't know any one?” he said.

"Living here is nice, my daughter has a little horse and the neighbours are really nice.

"It's just getting boring being by yourself.”

Bachelor and single dad Warren Delaware is new to town and is looking for love and companionship.
Bachelor and single dad Warren Delaware is new to town and is looking for love and companionship. Paul Braven

Mr Delaware said he had been single for about two years and was starting to think he would be "old and lonely”.

"I don't get out like some people do,” he said.

"I'm a full time mum and dad ... seven days a week I have my daughter with me every minute.”

Looking for a female friend for outings and friendship, Mr Delaware said he lived on 60 acres and enjoyed going fishing.

The 52-year-old said he was up for anything to find love and would even consider going on dating television shows.

"S**t yeah, any day of week I'd jump at it like a flash,” Mr Delaware said.

"Life's too short ... you never know your luck.

"Maybe one day I'll stumble across someone.”

If you'd like to get in contact with Mr Delaware, phone him on 0487 923 293, as advertised in The Observer.

Gladstone Observer

Escape the hustle of Brisbane with these top day trips

BRISBANE isn’t all about bright lights and river views, there are stacks of day trips in the Greater Brisbane region calling your name.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Power station loaded with $311m debt as smelter deal soured

Power station loaded with $311m debt as smelter deal soured

POWER Stations under pressure to pay off hundreds of millions of dollars of debt bump up power prices, souring the chance of deal with Boyne Smelter.

'I need to get my family out': Refugee's plea to bring family to CQ

James Nien is doing everything he can to pull his family away from that life, and bring them here to Central Queensland.

HE WAS abducted in 1980 as a child and forced into becoming a soldier...

11 products exclusive to Aldi Gladstone shoppers can buy this week

OPENING SOON: Aldi confirms start date for new Gladstone store.

When the doors open to ALDI on Wednesday, it will be a new experience for Gladstone...

WATCH: Gladstone teen's tricky slide through players legs pays off

A Young Gladstone asketballer nails trick shot between another players legs.

Watch this video as a Gladstone teen's hard decision pays off

Local Partners

Sharing that first school step

LOOK at these adorable faces!

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

Calliope Country Club farewell "Johnno”

Mark Jones, Brett Rideout, Graeme Johnson and Steven Cruwys.

Calliope Golf Club manager Graeme Johnson to retire after 23 years.

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

'Heroic' country Queensland grooms slam lewd boys' rant

SEAN and Simon from Married At First Sight are being praised by fans after slamming a “despicable” tirade made during a boys’ night.

Russia considers banning 'gay' Beauty And The Beast

Luke Evans and Josh Gad in a scene from the movie Beauty and the Beast.

A US cinema has already banned the film for featuring gay character.

Adele confesses worldwide secret to Queensland crowd

Adele wows the crowd at The Gabba in Brisbane

ADELE has confirmed she is married — again.

Tom Arnold's 'legal war' with Ten

Tom Arnold is reportedly embroiled in a legal battle with Channel Ten.

I’m A Celebrity star is reportedly in a bitter legal war with Ten.

Duck botox? Only on My Kitchen Rules

Mell and Cyn pictured during their instant restaurant in a scene from My Kitchen Rules.

FORGET expensive injections, just 'botox' your duck breast.

BOOKS: Settle in for a tale of lies, mystery and murder

Our review of The Slow Waltz of Turtles

Jungle diet hits the spot

Casey Donovan has lost 11 per cent of her body weight in the jungle.

THE stars of I’m A Celebrity are shedding the kilos.

SURPRISE PACKAGE WITH PLENTY TO OFFER A GROWING FAMILY...PERFECT RENOVATION PROJECT...SUBMIT ALL OFFERS

38 Gretel Drive, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 $250,000

If you're in the market for an affordable 5 bedroom home that provides multiple livings areas and is set up for teenagers then don't look at any other property. ...

NEWLEY RENOVATED, SHED, ENTERTAINERS DELITE!

4 Michel Place, Telina 4680

House 4 2 5 $420,000

LJ Hooker is proud to present to you 4 Michel Place, Telina. This beautiful home has had all the work done including a full renovation throughout, 7x6 powered...

YOUR VERY OWN OASIS!

41 Cairncross Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 1 $330,000

Secluded behind beautiful gardens and set back on a large well maintained block awaits this beautiful home! Featuring 3 well-appointed bedrooms, a spacious lounge...

FULLY FENCED SOLID BRICK HOME

4 Melaleuca Place, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $295,000

This home is new to the market and is worth arranging an inspection! Not only is the property neat and tidy, it currently has tenants on a lease for a few more...

BUDGET BUSTER WITH POTENTIAL

44 Hansen Cres, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 1 $189,000

Don't walk past your opportunity to secure this affordable starter. This high set home is privately positioned behind the fence. Internally the home offers...

SELLER HAS RELOCATED... FAMILY FRIENDLY DESIGN IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

13 Linville Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $485,000

It is rare that opportunities like this present themselves. Homes in this area of Gladstone are tightly held onto. Make the most of this situation. Don't miss your...

MASSIVE HOME AT A BARGAIN PRICE.... ACT NOW!

46 Cockatoo Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 Reduced to...

Don't be deceived behind the fence is a spacious four bedroom home combining original features with modern influences. This home is guaranteed to appeal to a...

Owner Transferring Lucky You!!

25 Oxley Drive, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 3 $265,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agent for this beautifully presented family home that is set high on a hillside allotment in South...

RENOVATED AND READY TO MOVE INTO

9 Waratah Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 3 2 2 Price Upon...

For the entertainer you will love this amazing outdoor area at the back of the home next to the in ground pool. The outdoor area is family friendly and such a...

A TWO LOT PARCEL TOTALLING 8094M2 (2 ACRES+)

13 and 15 King George Street, Mount Larcom 4695

3 2 5 FORTHCOMING...

LOT 1: A sprawling, low set brick home perched on one of the highest points in the Mt Larcom township on 1 acre of land, this and Lot 3 are now on the market. ...

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!