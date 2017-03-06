'Big gamble': Calliope bachelor is looking for love

Bachelor and single dad Warren Delaware is new to town and is looking for love and companionship.

IN THE modern age of dating, many single people take to social media to try their luck at love.

But for some, an advertisement in the paper is hoped to do the trick.

Bachelor Warren Delaware is looking for love and has used advertisements in the newspaper in the past to put the call out for romance.

"I'm not a pub person so I don't mingle and find people at pubs,” he said.

"I've done the internet thing but it's a big gamble.”

In the last two years, Mr Delaware said he had spent between $300 and $500 on trying to find love and had started to give up.

"My daughter said she wants a mother figure so I put an ad in the paper and we'll see how we go,” he said.

Having met his daughter's mother through putting an ad in the paper more than 13-years-ago, Mr Delaware said he had 67 phone calls in two days back then, but has had no response this time, after putting an ad in The Observer last week.

New to town, Mr Delaware moved from the Sunshine Coast to Calliope with his 13-year-old daughter for a change of scenery.

"We moved up here to start a new life but how can I start a new life when I don't know any one?” he said.

"Living here is nice, my daughter has a little horse and the neighbours are really nice.

"It's just getting boring being by yourself.”

Mr Delaware said he had been single for about two years and was starting to think he would be "old and lonely”.

"I don't get out like some people do,” he said.

"I'm a full time mum and dad ... seven days a week I have my daughter with me every minute.”

Looking for a female friend for outings and friendship, Mr Delaware said he lived on 60 acres and enjoyed going fishing.

The 52-year-old said he was up for anything to find love and would even consider going on dating television shows.

"S**t yeah, any day of week I'd jump at it like a flash,” Mr Delaware said.

"Life's too short ... you never know your luck.

"Maybe one day I'll stumble across someone.”

If you'd like to get in contact with Mr Delaware, phone him on 0487 923 293, as advertised in The Observer.