Big future for Mt Larcom Show with $1m indoor arena

LEFT: Nathan, Kelsey, 15, Paige, 10 and Julie Deguara with their prize-winning brahman Pindi MJ Magnum at Mount Larcom Show.

DREAMS of a million-dollar indoor arena to showcase classy riding and show jumping events are growing stronger by the day as the Mount Larcom Show Committee celebrates another successful event.

This year's popular ag-show attracted thousands of people through the gates to enjoy the dog, brahman, cattle and horse shows.

Other big attractions were the chicken and bird competitions, the side show alley and home made stew.

Mount Larcom Show Society secretary Jenny Grother said with the showgrounds hosting an Australian show jumping competition in three years, it was important for the grounds to continue to raise money and its profile.

Ms Grother said the committee planned to apply for state, federal and local government grants this year to help fulfil their long-term goal of building an indoor arena.

YEE-HA: Mia Singleton held on tight as she rode the show's popular mechanical bull.

She said it would transform the Mount Larcom Show, and how the grounds are used year round.

"What's important to remember is the show is two days a year, there's another 363 days that the grounds can be used," she said.

This year the committee has tried to attract more people to the grounds, to make their long-term plan more attractive when they apply for grants.

"It will make it easier if you can say you've got the data to say how much the grounds are used, and who can use the upgrades, like the dog shows, the car shows, the equestrian training.

"We can really show where the money will go."

During the two-day show the Silver Spur horse club sold meals, including the popular stew, with funds raised set to go back into the showgrounds.

Laylah Rose was part of the grand parade on Saturday at the 2018 Mount Larcom Show.

Ms Grother said some of the highlights this year was the amount of Mount Larcom people competing in the show jumping events.

"One of the highlights for old locals like me was when former councillor and Mayor George Creed's grandchildren did some riding ... the announcer pointed them out so everyone knew who they were," she said.

Ms Grother, who has been on the committee for 40 years, said it was the community that kept her excited about the showgrounds.

The family-friendly and community feel of the show is one of the reasons The Deugara family enjoys it every year.

Julie and Nathan Duegara and their two daughters moved to their property between Mount Larcom and Calliope four years ago, where they have 70 head of cattle.

"This is a good country show, with a good country feel, and it's our local show," she said.

It was their fourth year entering their brahman into the show, this year nabbing a first prize for the under nine months category with Pindi MJ Magnum.

Mrs Deugara said MJ Magnum had very good bone and depth.

The uplifting win comes as the family, like many other property owners in the region, struggle through the lack of rain received recently.

"It's pretty dry at the moment," she said.

"We're lucky we rotate our paddocks around, but it would be really good to get some decent rain.

"Everyone is in the same situation."

While show-goers enjoyed competing and spectating, Ms Grother said the committee were busy making preparations for next year.

Already a snake show has been booked for next year and she said other events would be arranged shortly too.