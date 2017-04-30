Big fish and a bigger smile from 7-year-old

BIGGEST FISH: India Heath, 7, was all smiles with her red throat emperor.

JONATHAN Heath admitted he was bit nervous for a while when his seven-year- old daughter reeled in a beautiful red throat emperor.

"It was touch and go there for a little while to see who actually caught the biggest fish on the day,” he laughed.

India Heath reeled in the beautifully marked emperor and had it weighed in during day two of yesterday's Boyne Tannum HookUp.

It was by far India's biggest fish.

"I think her biggest before that was a whiting,” Jonathan said.

"She was stoked with her fish.”

Jonathan said it was great to be able to head offshore with his daughter.

"We don't actually do that much fishing, so it was good to go out with her, and we'll try again (today),” he said.

India said it was really hard to reel in the fish.

She did have a little bit of help from dad too, to get the great-tasting emperor in.

"There was a bit of help involved but she certainly did all right herself,” Jonathan said.

It was a good day for the family, they reeled in 24 fish between them during the day.

Matt Penny from Black Mountain had the biggest sweetlip (red throat emperor) on day one of the competition, with a lovely fish of 2.15kg.

Emperor like the one caught by India are known as some of the best eating fish in the region, and are a highly prized species.

There are many spots offshore in the Gladstone region where people target them, with baits like squid and flesh bait as well as lures a favourite.