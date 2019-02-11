'Big event': Cracker of lawn bowls tournament promised

COMPETITIVE: Gladstone Bowls Club secretary Mavis Howard is looking forward to the Gladstone Open 2 Bowls triples in early February.

LAWN BOWLS: Two team spots are left at this weekend's two bowl triples open competition at the Gladstone Bowls Club.

So far, 26 teams have registered for the event, which starts tomorrow.

Gladstone Bowls Club senior vice-president Dave Olsen said he was still waiting for a team from Townsville to confirm its attendance.

"(The team co-ordinator) assured us that if they can get out, they'll be here,” Mr Olsen said.

He's hopeful the Townsville team will make it for the competition.

Other teams from Boyne/Tannum, Biloela, Emerald, Longreach and Bundaberg will participate.

An all-ladies team from Yeppoon has also entered the competition.

"They are exceptionally good bowlers,” Olsen said.

All teams are vying for a total prize pool of $10,000.

With a large amount of money at stake for the tournament, Mr Olsen said the club was nervous in the lead-up to tomorrow.

"It's a pretty big event for us,” he said. "Everything is going along well.

"Our chairman Graham McVean has pretty well organised things.”

Breakfast and lunch will be provided for all competitors for both days of competition and teams can enjoy free entertainment and a meal at a "very reasonable price” at the end of each day.

The event starts at 9.30am Saturday and will finish at 7pm on Sunday.

People still interested in entering can call the Gladstone Bowls Club on 49721191.