Big eaters to test stomachs in ‘Fat Bastard’ challenge

Steve Barber, Jacinta Shackell, Scott McClellan, Sharyn Eva and Ross Holloway gearing up for the Fat Bastard Challenge at Hello Harry Birtinya.

A Sunshine Coast burger bar has laid down the gauntlet for all big eaters with a unique "fat bastard" challenge to test stomach capacities.

Hello Harry Birtinya and Blackflag Brewery are coming together on Saturday afternoon to host the inaugural Fat Bastard burger challenge to help raise funds for Young Veterans Sunshine Coast.

National director of operations Beau Spinks said the challenge would bring out the best of the best with contestants aiming to eat as many burgers as possible in 10 minutes.

Mr Spinks said the burger was one of the chain's biggest and best-selling burgers.

It comes with double beef patties, double cheese, pickles, American Mustard, drizzled in tomato jam and mayo on a home style bun.

"It's sure to test the most seasoned campaigners," Mr Spinks said.

"We've already had some Brisbane-based professional eaters, including the Queensland champion register so if you rate yourself on the chow then this is your chance to take them on to win the title.

"It's going to be a lot of fun and it's a great way to support an important local charity."

There will be a live DJ performing on the day, Blackflag drinks specials available and a "hugely entertaining" MC to keep things bubbling away.

Entry is $30 per person and every entrant will receive a Hello Harry cap and a voucher for a free burger on their next visit to either the Birtinya or Ocean Street stores.

The burger challenge winner will receive a Hello Harry T-shirt, a $50 Hello Harry voucher and a carton of the locally produced Blackflag Beer for every burger they eat.

Burger challenge entry can be undertaken through Eventbrite or the Hello Harry social media pages.

All the fun starts at 5pm at Hello Harry Birtinya.