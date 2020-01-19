Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Big drench is muddy awesome

Domanii Cameron
by
19th Jan 2020 10:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

THE 320ha property Paul Fuhlbohm grows grains on has been as dry as "the stuffing in a rag doll".

But the 80mm of rain the family has received in recent days is a great start for a winter crop.

Mr Fuhlbohm and his family live at the bottom of Felton Valley, about 40km south of Toowoomba.

HAS THE RAIN HELPED DROUGHT-AFFECT QLD?

Felton Farmer Paul Fuhlbohm plays in the mud with his kids Erin, 5, and Jack, 2. Picture: David Martinelli
Felton Farmer Paul Fuhlbohm plays in the mud with his kids Erin, 5, and Jack, 2. Picture: David Martinelli

The wet weather was the biggest rain his two-year-old son Jack had ever seen.

"Mind you, he didn't take any teaching to jump in muddy puddles," he said.

Mr Fuhlbohm said he had exhausted the last of his soil's stored moisture 12 months ago, with nothing currently planted for the summer season.

Jack Fuhlbohm has just witnessed the best rain in his little life. Picture: David Martinelli
Jack Fuhlbohm has just witnessed the best rain in his little life. Picture: David Martinelli

"The last significant income would have come in probably September (2019) and there is nothing to sell until the crop that I'm about to plant comes to something," he said.

"We're looking at June before we can say we have an income.

"It doesn't rain money."

It didn’t take Jack and Erin Fuhlbohm long to find a few muddy puddles to play in. Picture: David Martinelli
It didn’t take Jack and Erin Fuhlbohm long to find a few muddy puddles to play in. Picture: David Martinelli

But Mr Fuhlbohm said people got used to having long periods of no income.

The last winter season was an "absolute disaster" but he said the recent rain would give the family about 300mm of stored moisture for the coming season.

"It's a relief, it's a really good start," he said.

Mr Fuhlbohm said he hoped everything would now turn around.

Felton Farmer Paul Fuhlbohm is hopeful 2020 will be a much wetter year. Picture: David Martinelli
Felton Farmer Paul Fuhlbohm is hopeful 2020 will be a much wetter year. Picture: David Martinelli

More Stories

Show More
drought editors picks farming rain weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man spent $5000 on food and clothes with stolen card: police

        premium_icon Man spent $5000 on food and clothes with stolen card: police

        News A GLADSTONE mas has been charged with more than 50 offences after a crime spree involving several stolen credit cards, break and enters and fraud.

        Books for bushfire-affected children

        premium_icon Books for bushfire-affected children

        News This Gladstone company’s clever idea to bring families closer after the trauma of...

        • 19th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
        ‘Don’t snitch’: Mum uncovers school fights Instagram

        premium_icon ‘Don’t snitch’: Mum uncovers school fights Instagram

        News “(There were) some disturbing videos of kids in school uniform, in school hours...

        20+ PHOTOS: Under 18s music festival

        premium_icon 20+ PHOTOS: Under 18s music festival

        News Hundreds of teens headed to the Festival of Summer Sounds concert on Saturday...