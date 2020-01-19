Big drench is muddy awesome

THE 320ha property Paul Fuhlbohm grows grains on has been as dry as "the stuffing in a rag doll".

But the 80mm of rain the family has received in recent days is a great start for a winter crop.

Mr Fuhlbohm and his family live at the bottom of Felton Valley, about 40km south of Toowoomba.

HAS THE RAIN HELPED DROUGHT-AFFECT QLD?

Felton Farmer Paul Fuhlbohm plays in the mud with his kids Erin, 5, and Jack, 2. Picture: David Martinelli

The wet weather was the biggest rain his two-year-old son Jack had ever seen.

"Mind you, he didn't take any teaching to jump in muddy puddles," he said.

Mr Fuhlbohm said he had exhausted the last of his soil's stored moisture 12 months ago, with nothing currently planted for the summer season.

Jack Fuhlbohm has just witnessed the best rain in his little life. Picture: David Martinelli

"The last significant income would have come in probably September (2019) and there is nothing to sell until the crop that I'm about to plant comes to something," he said.

"We're looking at June before we can say we have an income.

"It doesn't rain money."

It didn’t take Jack and Erin Fuhlbohm long to find a few muddy puddles to play in. Picture: David Martinelli

But Mr Fuhlbohm said people got used to having long periods of no income.

The last winter season was an "absolute disaster" but he said the recent rain would give the family about 300mm of stored moisture for the coming season.

"It's a relief, it's a really good start," he said.

Mr Fuhlbohm said he hoped everything would now turn around.