BIG DREAMS: Mayor's election wish list a tall order

WATER dividends security, an aquatic centre for Boyne Tannum and road upgrades to pave the way for a Gladstone Port expansion are just some announcements Matt Burnett is dreaming of in the next four weeks.

The Gladstone mayor and the council have compiled a wish list as we prepare for a political battlefield across the Port City, Callide and Burnett for the November 25 election.

Cr Burnett, a Labor Party member since he was 18, expects sitting MP Glenn Butcher will take Gladstone from third to the top spot as the safest Labor seat in the state. While he also tipped Labor would retain government in Queensland, he said regardless of the result the council would create a strong relationship with the Gladstone, Callide and Burnett's state members.

Meet 'Project Lego' mining giant's refreshed asset sale pitch

Among his highest priorities Cr Burnett wants the Liberal National Party to promise Gladstone would continue to receive dividends from Gladstone Area Water Board.

More than $6million in water dividends was splashed at the council after Labor unlocked the funds in February this year.

For almost four years the council had not received the annual multi-million dollars in dividends from the water board, a decision by Campbell Newman's Liberal National Party.

"I think (the LNP) have learnt their lesson," Cr Burnett said.

"I don't think they will try to rob our community of what we're entitled to again."

Cr Burnett expects Mr Butcher and LNP's Stephen Bennett to retain their seats in Gladstone and Burnett respectively.

"No matter what happens, we will have a fantastic relationship with both," he said.

"My party politics don't come into it when I'm representing the council."

Cr Burnett said he also wants the LNP to continue Labor's Works for Queensland and Skilling Queenslanders for Work.

Wish list

Biofuels development and energy policy

Port Access Rd stage 2 funding

Gladstone Hospital theatre upgrade

Aquatic Centre for Boyne Tannum

Calliope Horse Sports facility

Memorial Park upgrade

Traffic lights at Drynan Dr

Marina upgrade at Seventeen Seventy

Flood-proof roads to Agnes Water