Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Afternoon commuters are advised to seek alternative routes after a crash on Hale St in Milton. Picture: File
Afternoon commuters are advised to seek alternative routes after a crash on Hale St in Milton. Picture: File
News

Motorcyclist feared dead, city roads gridlocked

by Cloe Read, Antonia O’Flaherty
7th Mar 2019 6:11 PM

A MOTORCYCLIST is feared to be dead and Brisbaneâ€™s inner-city roads are gridlocked after a crash involving a 4WD at around 3.30pm on Thursday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics treated one person for critical injuries at the scene however the patient was not transported to hospital.

Department of Transport and Main Roads has said the northbound on ramp from Caxton St to Hale St is closed. The centre and right lane is blocked on Hale St, prior to Musgrave Rd exit.

Northbound on ramps from Milton Rd, Coronation Dr and the Go Between Bridge are blocked.

The Pacific Motorway from Greenslopes to the City is also experiencing delays due to the crash, while traffic is building on the Story Bridge in all directions.

One reader reported it took more than an hour to cross the Story Bridge following the incident.

Traffic is also thick in Bowen Hills and Fortitude Valley.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the Hale St area and to seek alternative routes.

The Forensic Crash Unit are on site investigating.

brisbane editors picks road crash

Top Stories

    Breast cancer surgeon is 2019's Inspirational Woman

    premium_icon Breast cancer surgeon is 2019's Inspirational Woman

    News Dr Dauway incorporates mindfulness and yoga into her surgical practice to help those who have experienced breast cancer live a quality life after treatment

    BOOST: Almost $1m in funds to progress Biloela's industry

    premium_icon BOOST: Almost $1m in funds to progress Biloela's industry

    News The money will deliver a new sewage pump station among other things.

    Bushwalkers rescued thanks to smartphone app

    premium_icon Bushwalkers rescued thanks to smartphone app

    News The pair wondered off track and got lost in bushland

    Find out how you can win just by shopping local

    Find out how you can win just by shopping local

    Community Prizes are being drawn throughout the week at Yaralla Sports Club

    • 7th Mar 2019 6:00 PM