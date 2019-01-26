Big day out at Boyne for Biloela Men's Shed members

TOUR: Keith Law, Mick Kidd, Glen Dittman and Spike Ninnes with Barney Beecroft. Members of the Boyne Tannum Men's Shed and Callide Valley Men's Shed had a chance to catch-up this week at Boyne Island business Bedrock Chassis and Restorations.

TOUR: Keith Law, Mick Kidd, Glen Dittman and Spike Ninnes with Barney Beecroft. Members of the Boyne Tannum Men's Shed and Callide Valley Men's Shed had a chance to catch-up this week at Boyne Island business Bedrock Chassis and Restorations. Mike Richards GLA240119SHED

MEMBERS of the Callide Valley Men's Shed and Boyne Tannum Men's Shed had a rare chance to "compare notes" and catch-up with mates this week.

A group of about 30 Callide Valley members made the trek from Biloela to Bedrock Chassis and Restorations at Boyne Island.

The trip was organised by Bedrock owner Barney Beecroft after conversations with Callide Dawson Funerals and Boyne Tannum Funerals and Cremations owner Jeff Schultz.

"Jeff who owns the funeral parlour lives in Biloela and has the buses over there. He said 'before school goes back let's bring the Men's Shed over' because he had a spare bus," Barney said.

"Most of them know each other so it's good for them to all get together.

"I put a call out for some cars to turn up and we had a few rock up.

"I thought it would be good for the two to mingle together and now they've got a contact so they might come over every now and then and have a look.

"They can work together and they were very keen to go down and have a look at their set-up."

While some of the BITS' boys stayed for a tour of Barney's workshop, others hopped on Jeff's bus with the Callide Valley contingent for a tour of the Biloela Men's Shed.

"Biloela has a pretty active Men's Shed and I've got school buses so it was pretty convenient to bring them over," Jeff said.

"We had a look at the (Boyne Tannum) Men's Shed so they can compare notes and see what other men's sheds are doing."