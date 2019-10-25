Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Horses compete at last year’s Cox Plate races.
Horses compete at last year’s Cox Plate races.
News

Big crowds expected for Cox Plate

SAM REYNOLDS, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
25th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE’S biggest race day is back.

Gladstone Turf Club President David Weinert said the Cox Plate Day typically brought in the biggest crowd of the year.

Mr Weinert said it would be an extremely good day off and on the track.

“We have plenty of jockeys, some good fields and the racing will be very competitive,” Mr Weinert said.

“People have probably missed it and are looking forward to it.”

The weather is expected to be warm and sunny.

“It looks like it’s going to be a really good day all round,” Mr Weinert said.

Gladstone Turf Club will be livestreaming its tips on its Facebook page at 9am.

The races are at Ferguson Park and gates open at 11am. Local races start at 1:15pm.

cox plate ferguson park races
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    OPEN HOMES: 53 properties you can inspect this weekend

    premium_icon OPEN HOMES: 53 properties you can inspect this weekend

    News MORE than 50 properties in the Gladstone region will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek at what’s available. FULL LIST HERE

    • 25th Oct 2019 3:28 PM
    Mum celebrates ‘life-changing’ win

    premium_icon Mum celebrates ‘life-changing’ win

    News Gladstone mum wins big on an Instant Scratch-It

    Retirees remember the good times

    premium_icon Retirees remember the good times

    News The QAL Retirees club hosted their annual event this month to stay connected and up...

    Hey Ken, we’d like a word about media freedom

    premium_icon Hey Ken, we’d like a word about media freedom

    News Welcome home MPs. Now that you’re back in your electorate after a long week in...