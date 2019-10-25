Big crowds expected for Cox Plate

GLADSTONE’S biggest race day is back.

Gladstone Turf Club President David Weinert said the Cox Plate Day typically brought in the biggest crowd of the year.

Mr Weinert said it would be an extremely good day off and on the track.

“We have plenty of jockeys, some good fields and the racing will be very competitive,” Mr Weinert said.

“People have probably missed it and are looking forward to it.”

The weather is expected to be warm and sunny.

“It looks like it’s going to be a really good day all round,” Mr Weinert said.

Gladstone Turf Club will be livestreaming its tips on its Facebook page at 9am.

The races are at Ferguson Park and gates open at 11am. Local races start at 1:15pm.