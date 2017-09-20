'Big crowd': Why adults are more excited than kids for this store

SWEET: Kirsten and Raelee Laney at the shop in Builyan.

SWEET: Kirsten and Raelee Laney at the shop in Builyan. Mike Richards GLA170917SHOP

IT'S like stepping through a time machine and entering an earlier era when walking through the doors of this Boyne Valley business.

Kirsten's Cottage was built in the 1940's, reminisce of an old-fashioned sweet shop, stocked with all of the hard-to-find and almost forgotten about classic confectionery favourites.

But the Builyan shop, owned and run by resident Kirsten Laney with the help of mum Raelee, is not only famous for its lollies.

It's range of vintage-theme gift-ware; furnitures, soaps, candles, jewellery, clocks and treats; including all the flavours one could want in a milkshake, baked goods and frothy coffee, has the building's doors constantly swinging.

In fact, Ms Laney said the shop has seen a number of characters from far and wide walk through her doors, who have heard about the business word-of-mouth not just by locals, but global travellers.

And more recently, the introduction of a brand new line of old-school themed children's clothing, the only of its kind in the region, has seen stock fly off the rack.

Just like it's design, Kirsten's Cottage has its own history and only recently reopened after being closed for seven years.

Despite its already evident popularity and charm, Ms Laney said she has hopes to further expand with the construction of a kitchen.

"I would love to be able to serve my own, fresh made food, focusing on whole, healthy ingredients,” she said.

"Since reopening we have been slowly renovating the store and we are never finished.

"With our selection of lollies you would think it is the kids who are most excited when they walk in the store but really, the adults are just as excited,” Ms Laney laughed.

"And while we do serve a lot of locals, we get a lot of people from all over and who come in as a midway stop; I think it's just the perfect market for it out here.

"Some days we have a hard time keeping up.”

Ms Laney also organises and hosts the Boyne Valley Country markets, which run every fourth Sunday of the month.

A number of residents in the area who run their own micro-businesses set up shop for the day from 10am-2pm.

"It draws a big crowd,” Ms Laney said.

"We are trying to get all of the Boyne Valley community involved though, the bigger it gets the better.”

Head to the business Facebook page to check out some of the shop's stock.

The store opens from Thursday through to Sunday.