Gladstone Race Day: The five horses you want to tip

EXCITING DAY: There will be plenty of close finishes this afternoon at Ferguson Park.

EXCITING DAY: There will be plenty of close finishes this afternoon at Ferguson Park. Mike Richards GLA120817GCUP

HORSE RACING: Rockhampton apprentice jockey Nicole Seymour has the opportunity to win her second feature trophy race for the week when Legal Procedure contests the $12,000 Iron Jack Gladstone Cup (1608m) today at Ferguson Park.

MACCA'S TIPS

1: Rapt In Black; Need Finance; Marquant (NZ).

2: Miss Sabatini; Tenor Lass; Clear The Debt.

3: Candid (NZ); Pearl's Lad; Shrouded.

4: Eljay Atom; Craiglea Pistol; Al's Briefs.

5: Bawaardi Rocket; Bloomin' Arry (NZ); Gold Crown.

6: Claim The Throne; Murphy's Hustler; Legal Procedure

Seymour, who only commenced race riding in March, won last Saturday's Middlemount Cup on Hot Tempo and today she has the mount on the Lyle Rowe trained Legal Procedure.

Nicole is no stranger to the strapping gelding having won the Yeppoon Cup (1400m) on him in April whilst she rides him track work in Rockhampton each morning.

In only a small field of five Cup starters, which has been the norm recently with both the Middlemount and Bundaberg Cups housing little fields, Legal Procedure is the class runner at Gladstone.

While he is untested on the tricky Gladstone sand circuit, he is after all the winner of 10 races and $223,350 in stakes. This is by far and away much, much more than any of his four rivals have accrued in their respective careers.

Nicole Seymour, not to be mistaken with the other N. Seymour (senior jockey Nigel) riding at Gladstone this afternoon, scored a winning double at Middlemount last Saturday elevating her score to nine winners.

In fact, apprentice riders have the numbers on their side to dominate the Gladstone Cup meeting as seven of them will ride there opposed to four senior jockeys. The juniors won the card at Middlemount a week back with Thomas Doyle riding a treble and it would be unrealistic to say that the youngster could not repeat that feat again today.

Doyle stands a great chance of winning the opening stanza, the Class B (850m) on Jim O'Shea's Rapt In Black.

Later his ride in the BM 55 (1517m) in the John Manzelmann trained Bawaardi Rocket on whom he won at Middlemount, looks an excellent winning prospect.

A crackerjack field will contest the Wayne Wilson BM 60 Memorial (1000m) which brings together one of the best restricted class fields assembled at Ferguson Park in years.

Nanango trainer Glenn Richardson runs in-form Candid (NZ) (Hannah English) which should prove very hard to beat. Richardson will make the 408km or approximately five hours float trip to Gladstone with a team of five horses and each has winning prospects.

In-form Rockhampton apprentice Elyce Smith rides Eljay Aton trained by her father Frederick in this afternoon's co-feature race, the $10,000 Gladstone Newmarket (1194m).

Eljay Atom brings strong Rockhampton form to the races and his speedy pattern of racing suggests it is only a matter of him handling the track to go very close to winning.

However, Bundaberg trainer Darryl Gardiner's Craiglea Pistol has outstanding form and with Nigel Seymour in the saddle and a proven sand track record, he does look the Newmarket winner on form.

Gladstone Turf Club officials predicts a monster crowd today with the enthusiastic race savvy city abuzz on Cup ever yesterday.

The Capricornia racing circuit moves to Keppel Park, Yeppoon next Saturday for another first-class race meeting.