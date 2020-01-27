‘Big coup’: Best-selling author to teach at workshop

NOVICE and experienced writers are invited to Gladstone Area Writers Group Writing Skills Workshop.

Co-ordinator Mona Oliver said the workshop was a big coup for Gladstone and had been in the works for years.

The program is funded by the Regional Arts Development Fund, without which Ms Oliver said the workshop wouldn’t have gone ahead.

Two authors from the Queensland Writers Centre will facilitate the workshop.

Queensland Writers Centre chief executive Lori-Jay Ellis teaches her Writer’s Plan across the country.

Ms Ellis will focus on the planning process.

“We’re quite privileged to get her in Gladstone,” Ms Oliver said.

The workshop will also see best-selling Australian author Kylie Chan, best known for the Dark Heavens trilogy, sharing her tips on editing and self-publishing.

“It’s an opportunity to learn from experts,” Ms Oliver said.

“The workshop is for anyone that’s trying to get started or is trying to finish off a novel, likes to do creative writing or does family research.

“It’ll be anything to do with getting started, getting finished and following a plan.”

She said it would even be a good opportunity for those writers who had written novels before.

“You can always pick up pointers on planning and structure because sometimes we get in bad habits,” she said.

The workshop is on February 8-9 at the Gladstone Library and costs $60 for both days.

Morning tea will be provided on both days, with morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided on the Saturday.

Bookings close on January 31. Call 0420 375 782.