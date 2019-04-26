Big contingent for Gladstone for CQ motor-cross champs

THIRD ROUND: Gladstone riders Kirra Baxter, Darci Whalley, Ryan Scarborough and Kam Watson are getting ready to race in Round 3 of the Central Queensland Motocross Championships.

THIRD ROUND: Gladstone riders Kirra Baxter, Darci Whalley, Ryan Scarborough and Kam Watson are getting ready to race in Round 3 of the Central Queensland Motocross Championships. Mark Zita GLA250419MOTORX

MOTORSPORT: Riders are getting into gear for the third round of the Central Queensland Motocross Championship this weekend at Benaraby Raceway.

The event is set to bring over 200 riders to the Gladstone Region.

Gladstone District Dirtriders treasurer Allison Perry said riders from across Central Queensland would participate in this weekend's event.

"We've got competitors coming from Mackay, Emerald, west of Rockhampton and then down to Mundubbera way as well,” Perry said.

There are six rounds in the championship with Yeppoon and Rockhampton holding the first two rounds respectively.

The next round will be held at Proserpine.

Rider Ryan Scarborough will participate in the junior lites two-stroke class for the 13-15 year-old age group.

Ryan said he was looking forward to competing this weekend.

"It's really wet with the weather but hopefully it'll dry out over the weekend,” Ryan said.

A wet track will change the game plan for Ryan and how he handles his motorbike.

"Being in a two stroke, it'll affect how the bike runs,” he said.

"If it's really boggy, it'll affect the power and all of that.”

Despite not doing well in the first two rounds, Ryan remains positive about his prospects this weekend.

"I'm hoping for a top five (finish) for the championship, which should be good,” he said.

Ryan has been riding motocross for the past 8-9 years and has gained achievements for the Gladstone District Dirtriders.

"A few championships for the club, which is pretty good,” he said.

Ryan also ranked in the top 10 for the Queensland titles.

Another rider hoping to make her mark this weekend is Darci Whalley who has been riding competitively for four years.

She will compete in the mini lites for the 8-9 year-old-age group and hopes to be in the top three.

For Darci a wet track will also affect her riding ability.

"It depends what the position you sit in and the tyre pressure,” Darci said.

She is currently second in the Central Queensland Championships.

Last year Darci placed second in the Queensland titles.

Spectators are welcome to the event and the cost of entry is $10 per car. A canteen will be operating.

Practice will start at 8am with the first race at 9-9.30am.

For more information visit the District Dirtriders Facebook page.