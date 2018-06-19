Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
KEEPING SNUG: Phil McCormack owner of Gladstone Fruit Shop says potatoes and other root vegetables won't suffer like the rest of us in the winter chill.
KEEPING SNUG: Phil McCormack owner of Gladstone Fruit Shop says potatoes and other root vegetables won't suffer like the rest of us in the winter chill. Julia Bartrim
News

Big cold to start easing for Gladstone region

Julia Bartrim
by
19th Jun 2018 5:25 PM

THE only things that aren't feeling the chill this winter are potatoes.

The spuds are snug as a bug in the ground, despite frosts inland, says Barney Point grocer Phil McCormack.

Not so the case for the region's residents, who've been feeling it the past few days.

A high-pressure system in the bight and a low pressure in the Tasman sea are to blame, says the Bureau of Meteorology's Jessica Gardner.

"Together they are directing a lot of cold dry air up from the southern ocean," the meteorologist said.

"It is probably coming off the ice from Antarctica."

While Gladstone's temperature dropped to nine degrees yesterday morning (three degrees below average), in Biloela, the mercury fell to -0.2 degrees yesterday and this morning.

The lowest record for Gladstone for June was from 2009 of about five degrees.

Frosts have been reported inland over the past few days.

 

The morning frosts have hit inland Queensland.
The morning frosts have hit inland Queensland. Cloudbreak Lowlines Cattle

Tomorrow morning Gladstone will get a minimum of eight degrees while Biloela is looking at minimums of three degrees for the next two days.

Ms Gardner said the cold weather which had blanketed the eastern states should start to lift in "the next few days".

"For Thursday and Friday, we're seeing an increase in cloud clover, it provides insulation which stops those minimum temperatures dropping so far," she said.

A cloud band over the western states has kept minimums a bit higher.

Although locals agree it's been a chillier winter than last year for the region, no records have been broken.

Mr McCormack says it's still enough to knock local growers around when the frosts come.

"The only thing it won't hurt is potatoes. Anything above ground gets frozen," he said.

Mr McCormack, who has owned Gladstone Fruit Shop for about eight years, said he was expecting local suppliers of cauliflower and green beans to have lost produce but he would still be able to source them from other areas.

He said the frost didn't kill the plants, but it killed the produce.

Related Items

weather event weather forecasts winter
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Container liner to start regular service at Gladstone Port

    Container liner to start regular service at Gladstone Port

    Business A NEW service will help Gladstone Ports Corporation further diversify its services and increase its exports of containers.

    Seventeen Seventy's iconic timber shack finally snapped up

    Seventeen Seventy's iconic timber shack finally snapped up

    Property Iconic 1770 home off the market.

    BIG MACK: Gladstone man's epic truck polish takes two days

    BIG MACK: Gladstone man's epic truck polish takes two days

    News "Gladstone's climate is very harsh on paint jobs,”

    Reef tourism expanding with new island resorts, breweries

    Reef tourism expanding with new island resorts, breweries

    Travel Tourism groups keen to promote new products.

    Local Partners