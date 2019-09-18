Menu
Big clues that gave away Today gaffe

18th Sep 2019 3:16 PM

 

EAGLE-EYED viewers have called out the Today show for an embarrassing blunder during Tuesday's show.

During a story about the heavy rainfall in Sydney, footage was aired of a wet road with a police officer and his parked Holden Commodore car outside a Caltex - which was advertising petrol at 84 cents a litre.

 

Bargain.
The only problem?

Police haven't used that make of Holden since 2004 - and the price of fuel is unfortunately now generally around double that price.

The footage aired at 5.34am.

Nine later confirmed it was old footage.

"We used file vision of rain falling in Sydney as the rain hadn't hit yet and at 5.30am it was too dark to shoot," a spokesman told The Daily Telegraph.

"Admittedly, it would be wonderful to wake up to petrol prices at 84.9 cents."

Meanwhile, the east coast of Australia will continue to "cop a beating" from the rain over the coming week, with only a brief lull in the showers before a second frontal system powers through on the weekend, bringing even more moisture.

It's the heaviest rain in a month.

