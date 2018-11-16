Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SPORTS STYLE: Gladstone's SportsPower staff Lee Wilson and Zac Claridge are looking forward to the store's re-opening today.
SPORTS STYLE: Gladstone's SportsPower staff Lee Wilson and Zac Claridge are looking forward to the store's re-opening today. Matt Taylor GLA161118SPORT
News

'Big-city' Sports Store re-opens after major renovations

Glen Porteous
by
16th Nov 2018 5:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RENOVATIONS are complete and sports goods in place for SportsPower's re-opening.

After three weeks of stripping bare the entire shop, the sports store has undergone a massive facelift.

With over 400 sqm of showroom floor, the renovated store will almost be unrecognisable to customers.

Store owner Kristy Claridge said she wanted to give the store a modern feel.

"This will be exciting for us today when it re-opens and the store will have a big-city atmosphere about it while based in a regional town,” Kristy said.

"We have had it for seven years and it hasn't had a refit since it opened 20 years ago so it was time for a change.”

"Trade was quiet at the moment so we decided to freshen up and modernise the store.”

During the re-opening there will be re-opening specials, a sausage sizzle and a $50 gift voucher giveaway to customers who make a purchase.

"It's a new store with new stock but the same good quality customer service and the team are looking forward to this,” Kristy said.

Kristy also said local contractors were used for the work required.

She said this was to support the community that had helped the business.

More Stories

gladstone business sportspower
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    School formals underway across Gladstone

    School formals underway across Gladstone

    News All the glitz and glamour of Gladstone's school formals.

    • 16th Nov 2018 6:00 PM
    Humour Column: good luck school leavers

    premium_icon Humour Column: good luck school leavers

    News I'm not going to sugar coat it, real life is nothing like school.

    • 16th Nov 2018 6:00 PM
    'It just developed': a look at a historical sci-fi story

    premium_icon 'It just developed': a look at a historical sci-fi story

    News What would have happened if Hitler travelled to the future?

    Cania anglers are hooked on Bass

    premium_icon Cania anglers are hooked on Bass

    News 'Bass is the main fish we stock the dam with.'

    Local Partners