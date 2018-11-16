'Big-city' Sports Store re-opens after major renovations

SPORTS STYLE: Gladstone's SportsPower staff Lee Wilson and Zac Claridge are looking forward to the store's re-opening today.

RENOVATIONS are complete and sports goods in place for SportsPower's re-opening.

After three weeks of stripping bare the entire shop, the sports store has undergone a massive facelift.

With over 400 sqm of showroom floor, the renovated store will almost be unrecognisable to customers.

Store owner Kristy Claridge said she wanted to give the store a modern feel.

"This will be exciting for us today when it re-opens and the store will have a big-city atmosphere about it while based in a regional town,” Kristy said.

"We have had it for seven years and it hasn't had a refit since it opened 20 years ago so it was time for a change.”

"Trade was quiet at the moment so we decided to freshen up and modernise the store.”

During the re-opening there will be re-opening specials, a sausage sizzle and a $50 gift voucher giveaway to customers who make a purchase.

"It's a new store with new stock but the same good quality customer service and the team are looking forward to this,” Kristy said.

Kristy also said local contractors were used for the work required.

She said this was to support the community that had helped the business.