Big changes on horizon for Mackay Sugar cane growers

BIG changes are on the horizon for Mackay Sugar cane growers.

A new deal struck between Queensland Sugar Limited and Mackay Sugar last week now allows growers to make their own marketing choices.

The arrangements will allow cane growers to choose who provides their sugar marketing, pricing and payment services, which is a first for Mackay.

QSL said this would give the growers more options, something those in Sarina and to the north had had for a long time.

The nomination form to lodge that choice will arrive in growers' mailboxes this week.

Now, QSL will be working on educating growers to help them understand the new process.

QSL managing director and chief executive officer Greg Beashel said he appreciated that growers had a lot of questions about the new arrangements, and so QSL was keen to get information to them as quickly as possible.

"While the process itself is not complicated, there's a very short window for these Mackay growers to have their say in who sells and prices sugar on their behalf before marketing nominations for the 2019 season close on March 5, 2019," he said.

"So we've issued some material explaining the new process and I'll join our team in Mackay next week for a series of information session to walk growers through the new process, answer questions and help them with their paperwork."

Mr Beashel said that in the lead-up to next week's Grower Information Sessions, QSL's executive manager of marketing and risk Mark Hampson and QSL's Mackay team were available to answer grower questions.

"To line up a chat, call 49674618 or drop by our office on Level 2 of the Mackay Canegrowers building at 120 Wood Street," Mr Beashel said.

QSL is Australia's largest and most experienced marketer of Queensland sugar. Owned by state's cane growers and sugar millers, it is a pass-through organisation which returns all net value to the industry it serves.