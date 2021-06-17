Big change to AstraZeneca jab advice

ATAGI has reportedly recommended the AstraZenca vaccine be given to people aged over 60, up from 50. Picture: NCA NewsWire/David Crosling

The AstraZeneca vaccine is now only recommended for people aged over 60 after new advice from the nation’s immunisation regulator.

Health Minister Greg Hunt confirmed on Thursday the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) has recommended the AstraZeneca vaccine be administered to people aged over 60.

Mr Hunt said government had accepted ATAGI’s “strong, clear advice” as it had done throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, but insisted Australia remained on track to offer all eligible Australians a vaccine by the end of the year.

“What we also know is that, for those who are in the 50 to 59 group, it is a change, and we recognise that that does bring some challenges,” he said.

“They will now have access the Pfizer that they do need, and we ask for their patience whilst the general practices are rolled out.”



Pfizer was now the preferred vaccine for people aged 50 to 60, and access to the Pfizer jab would “immediately” open to the 40 to 29 age range, or 2.1m people.

Heath Minister Greg Hunt has accepted the regulator’s advice. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gary Ramage

Chief medical officer Paul Kelly said new information had revealed 12 new cases of a “rare but sometimes very serious clotting condition” linked to AstraZeneca in the past week.

“That’s been the key new information that has been that has gone to ATAGI, and they’ve based that on the risk-benefit equation now, the risks are outweighing the benefit in that particular age group,” he said.

The threat was far less serious from the second dose, and ATAGI still “strongly recommended” those who had already received one dose to complete their vaccination.

“If you’ve had the first dose, make sure you get your second dose. My father had AstraZeneca last week, and I’ll be advising him to go ahead and get that second dose,” Professor Kelly said.

Health Department secretary Brendan Murphy said “we are picking up more cases of this condition than just about anyone in the world”, and the decision was reached after painstaking deliberations.

“I can tell you that an expert panel of medical experts and consumers and others spent about 24 hours agonising over all these issues,” he said.



Professor Murphy warned those aged over 70 faced a mortality rate of more than 10 per cent if they contracted Covid-19, urging them against avoiding their vaccination.

He conceded Thursday’s development “may have some impact” on vaccine hesitancy, but was counterbalanced by the government’s “transparent” approach.

He said vaccine hesitancy was a concern in the affected age bracket regardless of Thursday’s development.

“There are a number of people … who have been very hesitant and were probably not going to turn up for AstraZeneca, no matter how much we reassured them,” he said.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian receives her second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Jeremy Piper





The vaccine was only being given to those aged over 50 after ATAGI advice highlighted concerns over its links to blood clotting in younger people.

Government officials had been locked in talks on Thursday morning over the advice, which was given to them on Wednesday.

It comes after the death of a 52-year old NSW woman last week was linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Chief medical officer Paul Kelly last week stressed the death was only the second arising from more than 3.6 million doses administered.

“This remains an extremely rare event to get these serious clots, but when they happen, as we have seen in this case, it can have tragic circumstances,” he said.

“So my heart certainly goes out to the family and all the friends and colleagues of this particular person.”

The death was only the second arising from more than 3.6 million doses administered. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Paul Jeffers

He said the high number of AstraZeneca doses secured by the federal government made it vital to the country’s path out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It remains an incredibly and extremely important part of our vaccine rollout,” he said.



The federal government has spruiked vaccine sovereignty as key to Australia’s plans, having secured a deal to produce 50 million AstraZeneca doses onshore.

But that plan was thrown into disarray in April when ATAGI recommended AstraZeneca be administered primarily to people aged over 50.

“We expect that this will require some changes to the arrangements we have as part of the vaccination rollout,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at the time.

There was confusion in the 48 hours after the advice, with Mr Morrison a day later clarifying no blanket ban had been implemented on the vaccine, which he described as “lifesaving”.

“It is not a prohibition on the AstraZeneca vaccine, it recommends and notes that the risk of these side effects are remote. They are very rare,” he said in April.

“There was no instruction not to take that vaccine. There is an acknowledgment of the risk that is there, but as is the case always with these matters, these are decisions for Australians.”

Mr Morrison rejected suggestions vaccine confidence had been irreparably damaged by the revelations.

