Big Brother winner speaks out on same-sex plebicite

ADVOCATE: 2012 Big Brother winner Ben Norris. The former radio presenter holds fears for those who may be defamed during the postal vote process on same-sex marriage.

FORMER Big Brother winner and Gladstone media personality Ben Norris has spoken out on the Federal Government's decision to hold a postal vote on same-sex marriage.

Ben, 37, proposed to partner Ben Williams on live television during the Big Brother finale on November 7, 2012 and the couple have been engaged for almost five years after being together since April 2010.

Ben Norris proposes on Big Brother 2012: The moment when B1 (Benjamin Norris) proposed to his boyfriend B2 (Ben Williams) at the 2012 Big Brother finale.

"We were going to wait for it to be legal in Australia and have waited a very long time," Mr Norris said.

"We were offered a $50,000 deal with Women's Day to do a wedding and we could have had a big lavish wedding and sold it to the magazines, but I didn't want to get married in Australia if it wasn't legal.

"I'm a pretty patriotic Australian and I think you'd say no to $50,000 to continue to stand and fight for our rights and fight to make sure we're protecting the younger generation who are genuinely getting upset over this.

"It's terrifying to think of the younger generation who are affected by this. You think about kids at school and the terms that are used like 'oh that's gay' and the rest of it."

Norris fears a public backlash on the LGBTI community from those who oppose the "yes" vote.

"We're leaving a huge part of our community open who won't be able to deal with it," he said.

"The biggest message I want to put out there for all those allies is the only job they need to do is vote yes.

"But during the process of this media campaign where they'll be defaming the LGBTI community, we need to love our children a little bit harder and look after the generation who probably aren't strong enough to deal with this kind of defamation."