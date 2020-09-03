Big Brother will be watching your every move, Gladstone

The location of privately owned CCTV systems are being recorded by Gladstone police under the Community Camera Alliance project, aimed at solving crimes in the region.

BIG Brother will be watching every move of people in the Gladstone region under a new project launched by police to create a database of all CCTV cameras.

The Community Camera Alliance CCA project promises to create an effective weapon to add to the crime fighting arsenal of local police in the Gladstone region.

Gladstone police Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin said the project was targeting privately owned Closed Circuit Television CCTV systems in the region.

Gladstone Police Station. Picture: Rodney Stevens

“Gladstone Police have commenced a project to record all privately owned CCTV within the Gladstone region,” he said.

“The project is designed to document where CCTV is located within our community and who is the best contact person if police require any assistance.

“Police do not need access to this network, but we would like to know if anyone has CCTV so that if a serious offence occurs in your local area, police can contact the local community who may have a vital piece of evidence to help keep the community safe.”

A Queensland Police spokesman said the CCA was an opportunity to register your CCTV system with the Queensland Police Service.

“This initiative aims to promote the relationship between the community and the QPS by encouraging registration of CCTV systems to prevent crime and make the community safer,” the spokesman said.

“CCTV has become a crucial investigative tool in modern policing.

“CCTV footage holdings are regularly used to investigate and solve often serious crimes and are invaluable when used as evidence.

“It provides an unquestionable account of the identity and actions of offenders. CCTV images can potentially reduce investigation times, resulting in swifter outcomes.”

CCTV camera closed circuit security.

The spokesman said historically, investigators have benefited from CCTV systems in business or commercial premises.

“Recent advancements in technology, affordability and accessibility have resulted in more people choosing to utilise CCTV at their homes for safety and security,” the spokesman said.

“Knowing the location of established CCTV systems within the community will maximise the efficiency of investigative resources and minimise the loss of potential evidence.

“Locating cameras can be time-consuming and resource-intensive but it is crucial, particularly in serious investigations.”

To register your privately owned CCTV system with Gladstone police, email Gladstone.CCTV@police.qld.gov.­au and provide your name and address and a description of what the cameras show.

