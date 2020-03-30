Big blue house for sale

Menu
The big blue house in Tannum Sands
liana walker
30th Mar 2020 11:00 AM
T’S a big blue house any bear would approve of and is situated just minutes from the beach.

Located on The Oaks Estate in Tannum Sands, the house is coated with sky blue paint, a colour featured throughout the interior.

Tannum Sands house.
The listing states the two-storey, five bedroom home features open plan living, a verandah out the front and a deck out the back overlooking the pool.

The unique house has three bathrooms, with the family bathroom featuring an extra large corner shower and a spa bath.

The house has a double remote garage with roller door at the rear of the garage allowing access to the back of the home - perfect for a boat or trailer.

The property is located just a short walk from the Tannum Duck Pond and Canoe Point.

“The well thought out floor plan was designed to take advantage of our enviable climate offering open plan living and entertaining with a spacious outdoor alfresco deck overlooking the sparkling pool and landscaped gardens,” the listing states.

The property had been the ideal family home but the owners have made the decision to move on.

The property is listed for $789,000.

