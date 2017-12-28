Big Bash glory for good Egg Brad

PASSION: That's what you can see in Brad Eggmolesse's eyes behind the stumps for his beloved Yaralla.

YARALLA Cricket Club has been put on the international stage.

That's because one of the club's stalwarts Brad Eggmolesse's name live on TV as one of the candidates nominated in the P & O Australia Homegrown Heroes competition.

Australian and Queensland Bulls' legend Andrew Symonds called Eggmolesse's in between innings of the Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder Big Bash League match on Wednesday night.

He was nominated by his wife Michelle.

"I didn't know and was actually embarrassed," Eggmolesse said.

"I was cooking a BBQ at the time and left the meat on there and plonked myself in front of the TV.

"There's heaps of volunteers and I just feel humbled, but I hope I win it."

Yaralla Cricket Club captain-coach Matt Fairhall said no-one is more deserving of a potential cruise trip to Vanuatu than the man his team-mates call Eggy.

"He's just an icon of the club and has been a figure-head for more than 10 years," Fairhall said.

"He is just so amazing with the kids and without him, there would be no Yaralla.

"If he's not the most popular, then I don't know who is and players from the other teams ask if Eggy is playing."