Big Bang stars reunite for new sitcom

THERE'S good news today for Big Bang Theory fans still in mourning over the hugely successful sitcom's recent end.

Two of Big Bang's best-loved stars, Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik, are teaming up once more for a new sitcom.

Parsons and Bialik played husband and wife Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler in the hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory, which ran for 12 successful seasons before finishing up in May this year.

Its stars became some of TV's highest-paid actors - but there's no rest for Parsons and Bialik, who will work together once more on Carla, a sitcom based on the hit BBC show Miranda.

Deadline reports the show will follow the journey of Carla (Bialik), "a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that you CANNOT have everything you want - and still be happy. Which is why she spent the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a cat cafe in Kentucky."

British comedy Miranda provides the basis for Bialik’s new sitcom Carla.

Parsons' role in the show at this point will be behind the scenes - he'll serve as an executive producer alongside Bialik. But with their years of screentime together, surely a guest role for Parsons isn't out of the question.

" … I knew Carla was a project with great potential that could become the centrepiece of our comedy slate - and Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik coming to Fox Entertainment is obviously an enormous part of that equation," Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn told Deadline, calling the show, which will debut in 2020, "unapologetically big and broad with a strong female point of view."

Bialik and Parsons may be teaming up once more, but Big Bang's lead actress Kaley Cuoco revealed in July that she hadn't spoken to any of her former castmates since filming finished.

The sitcom's cast and crew recorded the last episode at the start of May, with the show's stars posting emotional tributes to the sitcom on social media at the time.

But it seems the team, who worked together for 12 years, are enjoying a break from one another.

Amy and Sheldon’s TV wedding.

"You know what, I haven't really talked to anyone," Cuoco said at the Television Critics Association press tour about her contact with co-stars.

"This feels like a summer hiatus for us, so we all go off in our own directions. I think it's going to hit us all more in September when we would normally (go back to the show)."

During Big Bang Theory's finale, the show's friends took one last trip together to support married couple Sheldon (Parsons) and Amy (Bialik) after they won the Nobel prize in physics.