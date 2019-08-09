Big bands back charity concert

The Killtoys will perform at Rockin 4 the Homeless in Redcliffe.

THEY might have a new name but the band members of Killtoys are no stranger to Rockin 4 the Homeless.

The Redcliffe based band, used to go by The Pretty Fingers, and are regular performers at the annual charity concert, which raised money for The Breakfast Club of Redcliffe.

The 3-piece alternative rock band is made up of lead vocalist and guitarist Mick Bristow, Stav Tsolakides on bass guitar and Bevan Bancroft on drums.

"We love this event and what it stands for, helping fellow community members who are going through hard times by coming together to create a great concert to raise money and awareness for the Breakfast Club," Bristow said.

"As a band we have always enjoyed sharing the stage with the many great artists who have played Rockin 4 Homeless and look forward to sharing our music and message with this year's audience."

Bristow said the band was close to releasing its first full length album.

"I think our as yet unreleased tune Fighting for Life is going to be great fun to play and shares the feeling and theme of what the concert is all about," he said.

This year is the first time the charity concert has been held outdoors - something Bristow was looking forward to.

"Outdoor concerts are great because you get to turn it up loud and go for it in front of a crowd that came there ready to be entertained," he said.

The band Superjesus will perform at Rockin 4 the Homeless.

This year's concert which has in the past been headlined by Angry Anderson, The Hoodoo Gurus, and Mental as Anything, will include performances from the Superjesus and You Am I.

Bristow said there was plenty to look forward to.

"We are looking forward to seeing the Superjesus, You Am I, Diana Anaid, Salt and Steel are

a fantastic band and The Gastons will rock," he said.

"I'm looking forward to discovering something new as well and also playing guitar in Team Utopia."

Rockin 4 the Homeless is on August 31 at Picnic Hill, at the corner of Oxley and Anzac avenues, Redcliffe. The event will run from 10am to 10pm.

Tickets are $40, visit https://www.rockin4thehomeless.com/