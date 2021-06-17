Former AFL champion Barry Hall has revealed he’s set to step back into the boxing ring for two more fights, including one against a yet-to-be named ex-sportsman.

Hot on the heels of Paul Gallen’s loss to Justis Huni in a heavyweight title fight on Wednesday night, Hall confirmed he would be fighting as soon as August.

Hall, who played 289 games with St Kilda, Sydney and the Western Bulldogs and was a premiership captain at the Swans, made his pro debut in 2019 in a drawn fight against former league star Gallen.

He said he would have loved a rematch, which didn’t happen, but was preparing on the Gold Coast for two more fights.

“I signed an agreement,’’ Hall told the You Cannot Be Serious podcast.

“Two fights in August and October. I can’t say at this stage (against who) because they want to launch it and those sort of things.

“It’s going to be quite a big fight. I’ll have a couple more fights and that will do. I’ll sail off into the sunset.”

Paul Gallen and Barry Hall couldn’t organise a rematch. Picture: AAP Image/Michael Dodge

Australian boxing great Danny Green will promote the fight for Hall, who didn’t get in the ring in 2020.

The Hall fight could be part of a double-header, with former rugby star Sonny Bill Williams also set to get back in the ring.

But it’s unlikely the pair will face off against each other.

Hall said he would have liked to fight Gallen again after their draw, but it just didn’t happen.

“I’d like to get in there again with him. He’s got his reasons for why it didn’t happen and I’ve got mine,” he said.

“I respect what he’s done. In terms of his record and who he has fought, it doesn’t matter what sort of calibre they are, you have to get in there and beat them, and he’s beat them.

Originally published as Big Bad Barry set to follow Gallen’s lead