Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paul Gallen and Barry Hall during their 2019 fight. Picture: AAP Image/Michael Dodge
Paul Gallen and Barry Hall during their 2019 fight. Picture: AAP Image/Michael Dodge
Sport

Big Bad Barry set to follow Gallen’s lead

by  
17th Jun 2021 9:38 AM | Updated: 10:25 AM

Former AFL champion Barry Hall has revealed he’s set to step back into the boxing ring for two more fights, including one against a yet-to-be named ex-sportsman.

Hot on the heels of Paul Gallen’s loss to Justis Huni in a heavyweight title fight on Wednesday night, Hall confirmed he would be fighting as soon as August.

Hall, who played 289 games with St Kilda, Sydney and the Western Bulldogs and was a premiership captain at the Swans, made his pro debut in 2019 in a drawn fight against former league star Gallen.

He said he would have loved a rematch, which didn’t happen, but was preparing on the Gold Coast for two more fights.

“I signed an agreement,’’ Hall told the You Cannot Be Serious podcast.

“Two fights in August and October. I can’t say at this stage (against who) because they want to launch it and those sort of things.

“It’s going to be quite a big fight. I’ll have a couple more fights and that will do. I’ll sail off into the sunset.”

Paul Gallen and Barry Hall couldn’t organise a rematch. Picture: AAP Image/Michael Dodge
Paul Gallen and Barry Hall couldn’t organise a rematch. Picture: AAP Image/Michael Dodge

Australian boxing great Danny Green will promote the fight for Hall, who didn’t get in the ring in 2020.

The Hall fight could be part of a double-header, with former rugby star Sonny Bill Williams also set to get back in the ring.

But it’s unlikely the pair will face off against each other.

Hall said he would have liked to fight Gallen again after their draw, but it just didn’t happen.

“I’d like to get in there again with him. He’s got his reasons for why it didn’t happen and I’ve got mine,” he said.

“I respect what he’s done. In terms of his record and who he has fought, it doesn’t matter what sort of calibre they are, you have to get in there and beat them, and he’s beat them.

 

Originally published as Big Bad Barry set to follow Gallen’s lead

Just In

    Just In

      PM on China war chances

      PM on China war chances
      • 17th Jun 2021 10:22 AM

      Top Stories

        Identity of man killed in highway crash at Benaraby revealed

        Premium Content Identity of man killed in highway crash at Benaraby revealed

        News The truck was heading south on the Bruce Highway when a SUV, also travelling south, collided with the rear of the truck.

        Noise complaint leads to unexpected drug charges

        Premium Content Noise complaint leads to unexpected drug charges

        News When police arrived at a Gladstone home in response to a complaint about loud...

        First generator switched back on after explosion

        Premium Content First generator switched back on after explosion

        News CS Energy forecasts the Unit B2 will be running by June 20, and Unit C3 by July...

        Boost for program that’s helped 570 residents find work

        Premium Content Boost for program that’s helped 570 residents find work

        News The Palaszczuk Government has allocated $460 million in a big boost for job skills...