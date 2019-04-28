Big AJ and mates put out gallant Port City Power

TALL TASK: Paul Aleer was impressive with his shooting and here he goes up against Rockets' AJ Ogilvy.

BASKETBALL: Gladstone Port City Power Capricorn Surge were gallant in defeat, but could not stop the scoring tide of NBL stars AJ Ogilvy, Adam Gibson and Shaun Bruce.

The talented trio combined for 88 points to help Rockhampton Rockets sink the Power 109-92 at a jam-packed Kev Broome Stadium.

Gibson was phenomenal with eight triples from nine attempts in his 26 points while Ogilvy was a beast inside the paint with 36 points and 13 rebounds.

The Power did well to keep the deficit to around the 10-12 range and a superb block by Gladstone's Taylor Young on Trevor Corrigan led to a mini-run in the third quarter.

Stephen Kiir produced a contested offensive rebound and young gun Dylan Owen found his range with two threes which gave Power some hope in the third term.

But class prevailed and the crowd were treated to a couple of Bruce to Ogilvy alley-oops.

Port City Power coach Brady Walmsley said he knew his team were in for a big task, but drew positives from the game.

"Credit to Rocky for putting together such a good roster, but I thought there was a lot of good stuff there,” he said.

"Obviously we didn't do a great job in keeping Gibbo (Adam Gibson) or Ogilvy under control, but we did a reasonable job on Bruce.”

Fould trouble plagued the Power. Paul Aleer (23 points, three triples) was most impressive with his new club and his shooting was well beyond 60 per cent.

But he and Kiir collected their fifth fouls in the final quarter.

"I thought we had some really good contributions from the local guys who showed clear growth and I thought that was a really positive,” Walmsley said of Owen and Knight.

"We know we have got better depth than we did in the past and we just need to demonstrate a little bit more discipline defensively to stick to our team rules and make sure we're not in foul trouble.”