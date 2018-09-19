Bidding has begun for Broncos and Origin jerseys

FIGHT NIGHT: Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett will face off in a charity boxing match on Saturday night.

WHILE Gladstone has to wait until Saturday night to watch the exhibition boxing bout between Glenn Butcher and Matt Burnett, bidding for the auction prizes is open now.

Daly's Gym owner Mick Daly has received two fully signed jerseys to auction for charity.

"Cassie Davis and women's Origin and Australian rugby league star Kody House have given us a fully signed ladies Brisbane Broncos jersey," he said.

"It's from their first year so that'll be worth something.

"The QRL have also given us a fully signed women's State of Origin shirt as well to auction."

Sports fans keen to bid on the jersey's can do so by calling Mr Daley.

A jersey signed by the Qld Women's Origin team.

"If someone wants to put in a ridgy-didge phone bid for either of the jerseys, they can call me on 0408782820," he said.

"The highest bid received before the auction starts on Saturday night will be the starting point for the bidding."

Mr Daly said entry for the evening is free.

"We'll have cheap beer and spirits and burgers for sale," he said.

"We'll have tickets in the raffles for the kids and commemorative shirts for sale.

"Plus we've got Smiles doing the music on the night from 5.30pm, he does a great job."

Two jerseys, one signed by the Brisbane Broncos women's team and the other by the women's Origin team will be auctioned.

Mr Daly said all the money raised on the day from the motorcycle fundraising ride and exhibition fights is going to a great cause.

"The money is going directly to the families of little Bella Bates and Olivia Hancock who are in remission from brain cancer," he said.

"Olivia needs a Braille machine and we're trying to help them into the future.

"We want to give them a better quality of life."

Mr Daly and his partner Jacki have been keen to contribute to local causes.

"We try to give something back to our community," he said.

"Between this and our annual ladies day event, we've given away $86,000 in the last 10 years.

"This year's ladies day charity raised $21,000 for Suicide Prevention.

"It's one thing to be a fighter, but it's good to be a giver too."

The auction will be held on Saturday evening after the exhibition fight at Daly's Gym, 24 Moura Crescent.