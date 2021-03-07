Bidders battle it out at record-breaking cattle sale

Josh Heck, from SBB – GDL, with KG and MJ Stewart's record-breaking steer pen that reached a top price of 622.2c/kg, averaged 132kg to return $821/head. Picture: Contributed

Steer prices reached a record-breaking 622.2c/kg as two restockers battled it out in a bidding frenzy at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange Prime and Store Cattle Sale on Wednesday.

The quality No.0 Brangus weaners weighed 132kg to return $821/head for KG and MJ Stewart from Risendale, Ridgelands.

Matt Pearce, from Savage Barker and Backhouse – GDL, said the line’s exceptional quality made the lot a standout to buyers.

“Two buyers locked heads over the pen, and it ended up being a restocker from Alpha who secured them,” Mr Pearce said.

“He will put them straight back into the paddock.”

In total, agents yarded 4269 head of good quality cattle drawn from local areas and as far south as Gin Gin.

The average price for steers also experienced a lift, with most lines selling between 540c/kg to 580c/kg, and the best of the yearling steers reaching 596c/kg.

Highlights in the steer category included the sale of 18 No.0 Brahmans, which reached 510c/kg, and weighed 285kg to return $1451/head for the Murphy Family from Raglan.

I and G Ohl, Olenga, sold 85 Droughtmaster cross steers to top at 570c/kg, for a pen weighing 238kg and returning $1263/head.

Calliope vendors, P and F Ariens, had a good result for their 215kg Brahman steers which sold for 596c/kg to equal $1281/head.

Feeder steers also had strong demand, with a Charbray line from LA and KF Kraatz, Milman, weighing in at 475kg and selling for 414c/kg, to return $1967/head.

In the heifer yarding, cattle under 200kg had similar strong returns and peaked at 535c/kg.

Pitmoss Pty Ltd reached 524c/kg in this category for its offering of a No.1 pen which weighed an average 178kg and returned $1425/head.

SJ and SA Jones sold a run of 101 No.0 Brahman heifers which averaged 448c/kg and weighed 292kg to equal $1308/head.

For heavier lines, Bullrush Pastoral Company made a return of $1850/head for its 541kg Brangus pen which peaked at 342c/kg.

Mr Pearce said next week’s sale was shaping up to have a similar yarding that was expected to deliver more excellent results.

“The prices should remain strong as the demand from buyers is unchanging,” he said.

“The market is in a good position, and the prices are drawing a good spread of cattle.”