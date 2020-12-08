Menu
Tara-Lee Mary Andreassen pleaded guilty to possessing drugs and a drug utensil.
Crime

Bid to hide bong from cops fails

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
8th Dec 2020 9:00 AM
A GLADSTONE woman knew she would be in trouble when the police showed up at her residence on August 24.

The police were called to the Glen Eden residence in relation to another matter when Tara-Lee Mary Andreassen was spotted placing a bowl and bottle in a bedroom cupboard.

Police searched the cupboard to find inside the bowl was 1.1g of marijuana and the bottle had been fashioned into a water pipe with the cone piece packed with marijuana ready for use.

At the time, the 30-year-old was on a 12-month suspended sentence for stealing.

Gladstone Magistrates Court was told Andreassen had a 12-page criminal history in New South Wales and one page in Queensland.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had accepted her responsibility in this matter.

Andreassen pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 4 to possessing dangerous drugs and a utensil.

She was placed on 12 months’ probation and her suspended sentence was extended for three months.

Convictions were recorded.

