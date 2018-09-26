Bid for the Supercars to race into Rocky speeds up

ROCKY SUPERCARS: Jason Gomersall with his Torana SLR 5000 at Bathurst after a podium finish in 2013.

ROCKY SUPERCARS: Jason Gomersall with his Torana SLR 5000 at Bathurst after a podium finish in 2013. Contributed

IF anyone has a reason to want the Supercars to come to Rocky, it's local woman Amy Gomersall.

Her brother Jason races in the Touring Car Master Series, which is part of the Supercars circuit and finished on the podium at Bathurst in 2013.

Ms Gomersall was showing her support for the Supercar bid on yesterday morning at 4RO's morning breakfast barbecue on Quay Street.

A campaign was launched on Monday to call on residents across the region to show their support for Rockhampton's bid to bring the Supercars to Rockhampton by 2020.

ROCKY SUPERCARS: Amy Gomersall has a personal connection to car racing, with her brother Jason who races in the Touring Car Masters. Maddelin McCosker

Tourism Events Queensland is set to visit Rockhampton in November to look at the proposed site, Norbridge Park, and assess Rockhampton's potential for hosting the major event.

Advance Rockhampton's campaign plans to use the support for the event to show event organisers that Rockhampton has been waiting for an event like this and is ready to race.

Ms Gomersall said seeing the Supercars event in Rocky would be fantastic for the region.

"It would bring tourism and a lot of excitement, which would be great," she said.

PROPOSED DESIGN: The Rockhampton Region Council's proposed design for the Supercars track. Contributed

"I think Rocky has been a bit stagnant for a long time and the council has been working hard lately to build some infrastructure around town for the community and finally get some things happening.

"This is just another event that will hopefully help build the spirits and the economy."

If Rockhampton is selected to host the event, it is likely to take place in 2020.