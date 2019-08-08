Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BHP chief executive Andrew Mackenzie. Picture: AAP
BHP chief executive Andrew Mackenzie. Picture: AAP
Environment

BHP to invest $US283m in Caribbean project

8th Aug 2019 11:17 AM

Global miner BHP has approved a $US283 million ($A418 million) investment to fund the development of an oil and gas project in Trinidad and Tobago.

Total investment in the Ruby Project, in which BHP holds a 68.5 per cent stake, is about $US500 million, BHP said in a statement.

The remaining interest in the project is held by state-owned Heritage Petroleum and the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago.

"Ruby aligns well with our strategy of maximising value from our existing assets, bringing competitive near term value and volume growth," BHP president operations petroleum Geraldine Slattery said.

More Stories

bhp gas mining

Top Stories

    Australia's sexiest town has a new sexy store

    premium_icon Australia's sexiest town has a new sexy store

    Business COMFORTABLE, calm and relaxed - that's how a savvy businesswoman wants customers to feel when they enter Gladstone's brand new adult shop.

    Drugs and violence, recipe for jail for former footy player

    premium_icon Drugs and violence, recipe for jail for former footy player

    Crime The former A-grade player was in serious legal trouble.