BFFs in biz: Friends team up, bring boho accessories to bubs

Best friends Gabriella Collins and Alicia Sandow have created their own start-up business, specialising in baby accessories and nursery decor.

Two besties and their exciting new partnership proves mixing business with pleasure can work - in fact, its bringing them the best of both worlds.

When Bundy local Gabriella Collins, 19, and Maryborough's Alicia Sandow, 21, became mums for the first time, they noticed a gap in the market for calming baby accessories that would suit their style of nursery and for an affordable cost.

Their experience led to the pair teaming up to start their own business Two Tribez, which launched just over a month ago.

"We decided to make something together that would bring really cute, quality and reasonably priced baby accessories to other mums," Gabriella said.

"As mums ourselves, we know that parents want all the essentials for their bubs and beautiful things that match the whole nursery, so we've been really conscious of that as well as the cost."

The organic cotton Muslim wraps in the clementine print, are now available on the website.

And while the dynamic duo are separated by an hour-long drive, it doesn't stop them from meeting up to talk business and they Facetime each other almost every day.

"It's been really great working together because we both get along so well and because we're best friends, it means we can share our opinions with each other without getting offended if we don't like something," Alicia said.

"Having two brains working together and sharing different perspectives has been really good too."

Similar to the dish and spoon set, the bibs are made from food-grade silicon and the catchment pouch ensures less wasted food and clean-up required.

Offering a selection of organic, neutral and boho-styled accessories, Two Tribez stocks everything from bibs, plates and bowls, to blankets, swaddles and custom-made macramé wall hangings.

"Our macramé hangings are all handmade with a lot of love and passion and they take up to about a week to make," Alicia said.

"We have a range of other really exciting handmade products that will be launched very soon."

The organic bamboo muslin wrap in the Delilah print, can be used as bedding, a sunshade, nursing cover and change mat.

Proving to be one of the most popular products so far, the innovative baby lounger is made from organic cotton and its purpose is to reinvent the feeling of a mother's womb, creating a nest for babies that feels both comfortable and safe.

While it's early days for the business, the stay-at-home mums agreed the amount of support already received was overwhelming, unexpected but completely amazing.

"Wherever our little business takes us will be wonderful - we don't need to do it, but we love to do it," Gabriella said.

"It doesn't feel like it's a job, but more like a hobby and it also feels great knowing we're helping other mums."

Designed to reinvent the mother's womb, while providing a calm and soothing place for babies to rest or play.

Prices vary from $14, with the baby lounger currently being the most expensive item at $160.

For more information, click here or visit Two Tribez on Facebook and Instagram.