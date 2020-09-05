“Beyond proud”: Mum gushes over daughter’s sacrifice

Seven-year-old Charlotte Gallagher said she wanted to donate her hair to raise money for charity and help people who need it.

A SEVEN-year-old Gladstone girl is not short on reasons why she has chosen to donate her hair to charity in October.

Charlotte Gallagher said she chose to raise money and donate her hair to the Hair With Heart Variety Children’s Charity initiative because they can help.

“They can help people who have lost their hair and they can get wigs and then the rest of the money can go to medicines and cures,” Charlotte said.

Charlotte’s Mum Caitlyn said her daughter had already smashed five fundraising goals.

“We started out with a goal of $250, smashed that in two hours so then I upped it to $500 and we hit that in six hours, then I upped it overnight to $1000 and she’s passed $1000,” Ms Gallagher said.

The fundraiser is currently sitting at $1300 and closes on October 10 when Charlotte gets her brunette locks chopped at Mandy’s Hairworkz in the Windmill Centre.

The youngster, who has aspirations of growing up to be a scientist, said her friends think she will look different after her haircut.

“This is a child who never wanted her haircut and then just decided that she wanted to help people, her first instinct was ‘all right what can I do?” Ms Gallagher said.

“I am beyond proud of her and almost in tears when she came to me and said ‘Mummy I want to give my hair to someone’.”

You can donate to Charlotte’s fundraiser here.