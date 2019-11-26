Menu
Anthony Albanese told Labor's caucus meeting today the party was ending the year with a "clear strategic plan". JOEL CARRETT
Politics

Albanese announces Labor's 'strategic' plan

by Sam Clench
26th Nov 2019 11:40 AM

ANTHONY Albanese told Labor's caucus meeting today the party was ending the year with a "clear strategic plan".

That plan has four parts. The first - the release of Labor's election review, and Mr Albanese's National Press Club speech addressing it the next day - has already happened.

Mr Albanese told his colleagues the review was "substantive and constructive". He said it "draws a line under looking at the past and enables us to start to look to the future".

Part two of the strategic plan is the series of vision statements Mr Albanese has started delivering. These so-called "landmark" speeches are supposed to lay out the Labor's leaders positions on important issues.

He's due to give the next one on December 7 in Sydney. It will focus on democracy and media freedom.

Part three is the development of the party's policy platform. That process is in its earliest stages, and will be finalised at Labor's national conference in December of next year.

And part four is the rollout of Labor's full policies over the course of the electoral cycle.

There was no mention of any fifth part, which would presumably be to actually win an election at the end of that cycle.

Mr Albanese also addressed the looming religious freedom legislation, which will be introduced by the government at some point.

"We support freedom of religion and the freedom to practise religion, but we don't support increasing discrimination in other areas," he said.

Labor will establish an internal subcommittee of eight MPs to help guide caucus on the issue.

Mr Albanese said the Ensuring Integrity Bill - the one cracking down on unions - was "bad legislation that can't be fixed" and Labor's priority was to defeat it.

And finally, he indicated the opposition would continue to pursue Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor for allegedly misleading parliament, saying it was "beyond belief" that Mr Taylor was still a minister.

If you have no idea what he was talking about there, you can catch up on all the important background information at this link. It's a long and convoluted story.

Or you can watch Question Time later, but I presume you have better things to do.

