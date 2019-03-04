Menu
WILFUL DAMAGE: Police are looking for a person involved in smashing a door at New Auckland.
WILFUL DAMAGE: Police are looking for a person involved in smashing a door at New Auckland.
'Beyond a joke': New Auckland store targeted again

Mark Zita
by
4th Mar 2019 3:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE Police is appealing for public information about an alleged wilful damage incident at a New Auckland service station early Sunday morning.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said just after midnight, one person threw a large rock at a glass door of the Spar Express at New Auckland.

While they did not attempt to enter the premises, the rock caused damage to the door.

Posting to Facebook the store said the offender was scared off by the alarm.

"This is getting beyond a joke,” the post said.

This is the second time in just over a month the business has been targeted by vandals.

On January 31, Spar Express was closed due to a similar incident where the glass of the front doors were smashed.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1300 333 000.

queensland police service spar express new auckland
Gladstone Observer

