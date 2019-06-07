Death threats after Beyonce’s shade

Beyonce is shocked that she has to talk to a member of the public. Picture: ESPN

A woman who leaned in front of Beyonce to chat to Jay Z at a basketball game has had to delete her social media accounts after receiving death threats.

Beyonce appeared unamused at Game three of the NBA finals in the US as Nicole Curran - the wife of Golden State Warriors' owner Joe Lacob - kept leaning across her to chat to the rapper-turned-billionaire-mogul.

While Curran chatted with Jay Z as Beyoncé sat in the middle, a camera captured the singer's unamused face, which has become the meme of the moment on social media, reports the New York Post.

"I would leave the earth if Beyonce looked this ready to smack me," Kara Brown, co-host of the Keep It podcast, wrote.

"IMAGINE, speaking and leaning over Beyoncé," another lamented.

Curran lashed out at reporting of the interaction, calling it "bullying".

"I have been cyber bullied and think it is very unfair. They were our guests last night," Curran reportedly told the Daily Mail.

"As a hostess, I offered her a drink and then him one as we don't have floor service at our games. I had to lean in to hear what he wanted. That is it. No story. Just bullying."

After being inundated with hateful messages from Beyonce fans, Curran disabled comments on her social media accounts and later deleted her accounts altogether.

Curran said she had no idea anything was even amiss until she got home and started seeing texts from friends and checked her social media. She’s invited Jay Z and Beyoncé to the game 3-4 times before. Last night she says she asked if they wanted drinks. Beyoncé asked for water — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

"Just spoke to Nicole Curran, the wife of Warriors owner Joe Lacob, about the 'incident' with Beyoncé last night," Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com tweeted. "She was in tears. Said she had been getting death threats on social media all night this morning she disabled her IG account just to make it stop."

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are courtside for Game 3 😎 pic.twitter.com/6mmJuN8Odn — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2019

For her part, Beyonce shared a few images from the game, none of which included Curran.

This isn't the first time Beyoncé and Jay-Z's basketball date nights have gone viral. Back in 2014, the songstress was photographed speaking with a long-haired Jake Gyllenhaal as Jay Z looked unhappy between the two.

Beyonce gets her own back, greeting Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob. Picture: AP

- with the New York Post