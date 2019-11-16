Menu
Failing your driving test isn’t the end of the world.
Motoring

Better your odds at passing P-plate test

Blair Bentley, RACQ Technical Adviser
16th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
A driving test can be a daunting prospect for a learner, especially as the statistic of one in every three in Queensland failing their provisional licence hangs over their head.

Focusing on passing the test seems to be a common theme for novice drivers, with many believing the hardest part is over once they’re able to slap a P-plate on their car.

It’s important learner drivers know the foundations of the road rules book but also have the real-world driving experience they need to safely navigate our streets and handle the unexpected situations they may encounter on them.

Mums and dads might think they know best and can pass on years of “helpful” riving advice from the passenger seat, but it’s often been a few decades since we were getting behind the wheel for the first time and a lot’s changed.

A professional lesson can go a long way in correctly teaching our newest drivers everything they need to know and habits to avoid, RACQ’s website has a list of approved driving schools in your area.

Failing your driving test isn’t the end of the world, in fact, it could save you from making a serious or deadly mistake in the long run — and that’s the real statistic we need to be concerned about.

