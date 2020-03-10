‘Better versions of themselves’: PT focuses on women’s health

ANGELA Larose had no intentions of opening up a fitness studio but a decade later her business is still booming.

After overcoming cancer, Angela’s main focus was to build up her immune system.

She began regularly exercising at the gym and got a Certificate III and IV in Fitness. Soon people started to approach her for training methods.

“At the time, people saw that I was getting fit and well again and so they wanted to train with me,” Angela said.

“I thought, why don’t I open up a studio and share what I’ve learnt and pass on that knowledge to help women become better versions of themselves.”

More than a decade later, Angela’s fitness studio Essential Body Personal Training helps people with their fitness and nutrition goals.

With a demographic made of predominately women aged 45 and over, Angela understands what a lot of older women go through.

“I find my demographic, at age 57, they need one-on-one sessions,” she said.

“They don’t need to be running around on an oval doing burpees.”

Angela’s small classes allow her to focus on individual needs, in particular what exercises are suitable for women who have had children, have gone through or are about to begin menopause.

“When you’ve only got eight or 12 in a class, I know everyone’s problem areas,” she said.

“I’m very cautious about increasing their lean muscle mass because that’s something that depletes once we hit 30, or looking after their pelvic floor region because women have gone through enough trauma with childbirth.”

Angela said a lot of women were looking for a lifestyle change or a supportive environment where they could make friends.

Essential Body Personal Training will celebrate its 11th birthday this month.

Classes are open to anyone. To book a session with Angela, visit www.facebook. com/essentialbodypt.