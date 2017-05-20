Better phone service for Gladstone's regional towns

An example of a 'small cell' which will help places like Rosedale and Bororen.

ROSEDALE and Bororen will have better mobile phone coverage thanks to an innovation from Telstra.

The two towns are among a host of places in Queensland which will become home to an "innovative” Telstra 4G small cell.

Telstra area general manager May Boisen said the small cells would open digital doors in mobile black spots.

"For something so small, this technology is delivering big benefits to these rural and regional communities,” Ms Boisen said.

"As the carrier with the nation's largest mobile footprint and the first to bring 4G mobile services to regional Australia, we know how important high-speed mobile is to local communities and businesses.

Ms Boisen said in many of these town centres, people could not even make a voice call, so the enablement of Voice over LTE on small cells was also an exciting addition.

"Customers with compatible handsets and devices will not only be able to make calls in the region for the first time, they'll be clearer and connected faster, all while continuing to use fast mobile internet,” she said.

Innovation, Science and the Digital Economy Minister Leeanne Enoch said the Department of Science, Information Technology and Innovation worked closely with councils and Telstra to identify, expand and improve mobile phone coverage and promote connectivity.

"Mobile phone black spots have been a huge concern for many regional communities - it is critical we stay connected,” Ms Enoch said.

"The state is committed to investing in telecommunications infrastructure that will improve mobile phone coverage for Queenslanders because reliable and adequate telecommunications is critical to everyday life and business in Queensland.”

Ms Boisen said a number of the Queensland small cells were expected to come online this year.