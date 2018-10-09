Better Business: running two businesses keeps Rikki jumping

JUMPING FOR JOY: Tigger's Bounce business owner Rikki Tea with her children Jael and Ariella.

JUMPING FOR JOY: Tigger's Bounce business owner Rikki Tea with her children Jael and Ariella. Mike Richards GLA260918TIGR

JUGGLING married life with two children and two businesses has seen entrepreneur Rikki Tea bounce from success to success over the last few years.

One of Ms Tea's success stories was opening the children's inflatable play centre, Tigger's Bounce House, which is celebrating its first birthday this week.

Having two children and seeing a need for a play centre with a difference, Ms Tea took the opportunity to set up the business.

"I applied for the Rio Tinto Business Loan," she said.

"It gave me coaching for running the business and a start-up loan.

"From there I got the play centre up and running and now it's celebrating its first year in business."

The adventure play arena has inflatable jumping castles, obstacles and is available for party hire for children to enjoy the experience.

Ms Tea's love of helping people and supporting the community were just two of the reasons why she has the style of businesses she does.

"I also own a gym called Positive Existence Personal Training," she said.

"That's been going for three years, and with the play centre I enjoy helping the community.

"The gym is family-friendly with a free creche, mum and dad can work out while the kids are being looked after."

The path to success hasn't always been a smooth road, Ms Tea said there had been some speed bumps of tough encounters along the way.

"The community downturn after the boom made it a challenge for the businesses," she said.

"With people leaving, it made it hard work, but I just had to work harder to make them a success."

"I'm fortunate to have a supportive husband and helpful family and friends."

Ms Tea had some advice for future entrepreneurs who were thinking of stepping out into the business world.

"Owning and running a business is most definitely hard work," she said.

"I had some sleepless nights with the commitment it can require.

"But if you follow your heart and chase the dream then it will be all worthwhile."