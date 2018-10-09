Better Business: Paul's decade celebrated by Macca's mates

Paul Rahme has been working at McDonalds Kin Kora for 10 years.

FOR nearly a decade Paul Rahme's smiling face has been welcoming visitors to McDonald's Kin Kora.

Manager Tony Ward said Paul is well-known and loved by regular customers.

"Paul has been a part of the fabric of our Kin Kora restaurant for many years," Mr Ward said.

"He's known for his great sense of humour.

"He also enjoys participating in crew outings and celebrations."

McDonald's Gladstone Kin Kora has been awarded Most Inclusive Employer of the Year for 2018.

Sponsored by the National Disability Coordination Officer Program, the Inclusive Employer Awards recognises companies who practice inclusion as part of their everyday business, while contributing to increasing inclusion in their community.

McDonald's Kin Kora has a long-standing relationship with the Queensland Government Department of Communities, Disability Services and Seniors, placing many people with disabilities into employment over the years.

Paul has Down Syndrome, but Mr Ward said he has contributed to the success of the business.

"He's a much-loved member of the McDonald's Kin Kora family," he said.

"We're privileged to have him here."