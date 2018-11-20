Menu
Brent Jordison and Tom Kirchner (Betta Home Living Gladstone) at the Gladstone Observer Home and Leisure Expo.
Brent Jordison and Tom Kirchner (Betta Home Living Gladstone) at the Gladstone Observer Home and Leisure Expo.
Betta Back in Biloela

Gregory Bray
20th Nov 2018 3:00 PM
GLADSTONE Betta has branched out to Biloela.

Betta manager Brent Jordison said he aimed to give Biloela shoppers access to a greater range of products.

"They haven't been given enough choice so they've tended to shop out of town," Mr Jordison said.

"The reality is they've been going to Rockhampton to the larger shopping precincts.

"We've stocked the shop with big screen televisions, latest technology and brands not currently available in Biloela like Apple, Asco and Miele.

"Competition is healthy and people appear to be embracing a local business doing a good job."

Mr Jordison said the Betta Biloela store would be owned and operated by Tom Kirchner, who has been working at Gladstone Betta for five years.

"We're in a partnership with him," Mr Jordison said.

"We'll do everything we can to help him, but I'm very confident he'll go well.

"He's a fantastic bloke and he did such a great job in Gladstone, he really embraced the community.

"He got involved with a lot of volunteer committees, was the treasurer of the Chamber of Commerce and chaired the GRC Youth Council.

"I expect he'll do the same in Biloela, inject himself into the community and become a local."

The store has operated for three weeks and the official opening will be in the first week in December.

"It was important we got in before Christmas because that's the peak shopping period," Mr Jordison said.

"Retail appliance stores have traditionally closed in Biloela between Christmas and New Year's, but we're definitely going to change that.

"Boxing Day is traditionally the biggest trading day of the year and our store will be open that day.

"That's something that's never happened before."

Mr Jordison said people would be encouraged to shop in town and embrace a local business doing a good job.

"The sales figures are already showing promise...They're pretty loyal to local businesses," he said.

