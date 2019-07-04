Best under-12 players in the state to do battle

The next Ben Knight could be unearthed in Ipswich. Here's Ben back in 2015!

BASKETBALL: While Gladstone's under-14 boys have just completed their state championships in Townsville, two teams will start their own campaigns.

Gladstone's U12 boys and girls teams are in Ipswich and Brisbane for the state championships which start tomorrow and continue into Monday.

Gladstone boys are in Pool A and in division three while the girls are seeded in division two and in the Pool B group. They will take on Bundaberg Bulls at noon tomorrow followed by a 4pm game against Brisbane Capitals Silver.

On Saturday, the young Power team will face Toowoomba Mountaineers at 9.20am and then a 1.20pm encounter against Southern Districts Trojans White.

Gladstone's young ladies will be up against Mackay Comettes at noon tomorrow followed by a game Gold Coast Breakers at 4pm.

Southern Districts Trojans Black and Redlands Pride will be Gladstone's respective opponents at 9.20am and 4pm on Saturday.

All results can be followed in the Basketball Queensland website.