Best selling author joins fire-fighters at Agnes Water

Author Peter Watt is one of 104 NSW rural firefighters at Agnes Water. Caitlan Charles

AUSTRALIAN author Peter Watt is probably more at home behind a keyboard than a firehose.

But he's joined 104 fellow firefighters from NSW to assist weary local crews tackling the numerous fires in the district.

Mr Watt has had numerous careers during his life, including soldier, police sergeant, trawler deckhand, builders labourer, volunteer ambulance emergency driver with the Queensland Ambulance Service and real estate salesmen.

His first novel 'Cry of the Curlew' was published in 1999 and followed the adventures of two pioneering families who fall out after the slaughter of an aboriginal tribe in the Mount Morgan area.

Mr Watt has since written 18 more best selling novels combining fiction with Australian and Papua New Guinean history as the background.

Born in Sydney in the 1950's Mr Watt was a resident in Finch Hatton west of Mackay for many years before moving to Maclean in northern NSW.

He spends six months of the year working as a volunteer bush fire fighter with the NSW Rural Fire Service.