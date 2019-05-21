Best players in Touch Australia to be here this weekend

Sophie Duff starred in the NTL in Coffs Harbour back in April and a massive reward followed.

TOUCH: There will be Queensland Touch royalty in town this weekend.

The North Queensland Cowboys Touch premiership will conduct a final training camp and an exhibition match on Saturday night.

Tallis Stanhope

The clinic will be held at Briffney Touch Fields on Saturday from 3-5pm followed by a high-level exhibition game at 6.30pm at the Junior Rugby League fields.

They field will reflect the same dimensions as those in the National Rugby League competition.

Gladstone Touch's Dennis Black said the visit was a coup.

"There's home-grown talent with Justin Cridland and Sophie Duff who are both in the relevant men's and women's teams," Black said.

"Tallis Stanhope is in the extended squad."

Most of Cowboys team have represented Australia or Queensland and the team was made up of players from as far as Cairns and Brisbane.

The Cowboys are one of the favourites to take out the title again in a competition which now has eight NRL-aligned teams.

"This is a great investment for Touch in the region and 90 juniors have already registered in the clinic," Black said.

Justin Cridland

"Gladstone Regional Council have also helped support the event, along with other small business sponsors.

"They will train most of the day on Sunday including some games against the under-18 Capricornia team."

The NQ Cowboys coach is Phil Gyemore who is the current assistant Australian men's and Queensland men's mentor.

"Phil enjoys giving back to the regions and believes in the regional areas that these regions have an abundance of talent," Black said.