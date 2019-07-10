Best of the juniors to showcase themselves Touch tomorrow

TOUCHING TALENT: Shane Gibson, his Shari, 13 and her under-14 team-mate Laura Rooney, 14, will represent Gladstone in the Junior State Cup in Hervey Bay starting today.

TOUCHING TALENT: Shane Gibson, his Shari, 13 and her under-14 team-mate Laura Rooney, 14, will represent Gladstone in the Junior State Cup in Hervey Bay starting today. Matt Taylor GLA050719TOUCH

TOUCH: Gladstone will field 10 strong teams from under-16 to U10s in the 2019 Queensland Junior State Cup In Hervey Bay which starts tomorrow and continues to Sunday.

U14 Gladstone representatives Laura Rooney and Shari Gibson would be a part of the massive event and their team take on BMTU Red at 1.55pm tomorrow.

TOUCHING TALENT: Shane Gibson, his Shari, 13 and her under-14 team-mate Laura Rooney, 14, will represent Gladstone in the Junior State Cup in Hervey Bay starting today. Matt Taylor GLA050719TOUCH

"I have played for five years and started representative level three years ago," 14-year-old Laura said.

She had a gap year last year, but decided to return because of her competitive nature.

That included being physical on the opposition - legally of course.

"I like playing in defence and stopping my opponents," Laura said.

"I'm definitely not the fastest, but not the slowest either."

Shari, 13, is a play-making centre and she enjoys to set up the play.

"I am also not the quickest nor am I the slowest either," she said.

Shari's father Shane was a former president of the Gladstone Touch Association and has coached the U14 girl's team in the past two years.

"Dad as coach...it's fun at times and he treats me like any other player and dad is pretty chilled," Shari said.

Shane said the team had worked hard over the months to get prepared for a rigorous campaign which includes seven games plus finals.

"There are 14 teams placed per pool from pools A to D and there are 21 fields and some 4000 kids from as far as Brisbane to Mackay," Shane said.

"We have been training twice per week for the past four to five months."

Draw and live results are on the Queensland Touch Football sportingpulse website

GLADSTONE TEAMS

U16G - Gladstone; U16B - Gladstone

U14G - Gladstone; U14B - Gladstone

U12G D1 - Gladstone Blue; U12G D1 - Gladstone

U10B D1 - Gladstone Gold

U12G D2 - Gladstone Gold

U10G D2 - Gladstone

U10B D2 - Gladstone Blue